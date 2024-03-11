John Cena uses just an envelope to cover-up while presenting at the Oscars

John Cena presented at the Oscars naked with just an envelope to cover his modesty. The “Blockers” actor showed off his muscular physique as he reluctantly walked on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday to hand out the Best Costume Design accolade - which went to 'Poor Things' - as part of a sketch with host Jimmy Kimmel, who referenced one of the Academy Awards' most shocking moments, when a named man ran on stage at the 1974 ceremony.

Kimmel asked: Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? I said, can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn’t that be crazy?” Shirtless Cena then popped his head up, but insisted he didn't "feel right" about walking out. He told the host: “I changed my mind. I don’t want to do the streaker bit. I just don’t feel right about it. It’s an elegant event, you know, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke.”