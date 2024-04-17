Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Kabza De Small honoured to perform alongside DJ Black Coffee

Grammy award-winning DJ, Black Coffee. Picture: Instagram

Grammy award-winning DJ, Black Coffee. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

Share

It was history in the making as two South African music heavyweights teamed up to give fans an epic performance at Konka Soweto recently.

Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee performed alongside amapiano pioneer, Kabza De Small.

Several videos of their set have been making the rounds on social media.

One in specific, sees De Small making an error during his set but he managed to bounce back pretty quickly.

Although it was barely noticeable, social media users picked up on it and immediately blamed the error on Kabza’s alleged “nervousness” and “lack of confidence”.

Social media users believed the talented producer slipped up because he was performing next to a music legend.

@pmcafrica posted the video and wrote, “🤔🤔 maybe Kabza was nervous 🧐...”

@gizmooo_g commented: “Obviously he was nervous, Black Coffee’s crowd listens to the DJ. They literally stare at you but he did well and reacted fast by completely fading out.”

@Mooiman_magakwe said: “He was not confident.”

@PrinceKubheka_ said: “Was hoping this video doesn’t make it here and we just celebrate our legends without bringing anything that dims their work in anyway. Sonke we all get moments where our nerves get the better of us. Let’s leave Kabza alone. ❤️🏆.”

Despite the bitter chatter on social media, De Small took to his Instagram to share that performing with the world renowned DJ was an “honour” for him.

Along with his own video of the night, he wrote: “Sunday was nothing short but an honor for me.

“An honor sharing the stage with African royalty @realblackcoffee, an honor to be able to do what I love doing to and for those who attend @konkasoweto and finally, an honor being treasured in the hearts of everyone who supports everything Kabza De Small.

“This is for all of you with much much more to come🤘🏽, Spirit bafwe2.”

Black Coffee took to the comments to share the same sentiments: “Was an honor big guy 🙏🏿.”

Related Topics:

Black CoffeeKabza De SmallEntertainmentArtistsDJMusicGrammy AwardsSouth African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentPop culture