Kelly Khumalo’s fans express their excitement for her upcoming album

Kelly Khumalo has not let recent controversies stop her from working on a special project which has her fans excited. The musician has announced the upcoming release of the deluxe version of her album, “From A God to A King.”

The 39-year-old has been in the headlines during the ongoing murder trial of football star, Senzo Meyiwa. During the court case, Khumalo has been accused of orchestrating the killing of the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper. Despite this, the musician has in the studio working on new music. She recently took to Instagram to post a video of her in the studio with the caption: “When you operate in your GIFT you don’t have to be at the head of the table, for wherever you sit or stand, the table and room will shift.. FROM A GOD TO A KING DELUX coming soon...”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza) Many took to her comments section to show their support and to express their excitement about Khumalo'’s new music. This included @liwe_lelo who wrote: “Kelly’s voice is a show off maan yerrr if you want to understand that some things are bigger than what we think, listen to Kelly sing ….Kelly is blessed.” @afrikan256 added: “Now I know why the cancel culture couldn't win. U can't cancel this "voice". King Kelly🔥.”

Here are more reaction’s to Khumalo’s album release: @zamarh_mngadi: “🔥🔥🔥❤️They can never make me hate you Mzilikazi ka Mashobane.” @im_ladyo: “Not even the world's noise should ever be a distraction, just bloody do ur thing🙌🙌🙌.”

Meanwhile, X users also shared their views on Khumalo’s latest project as well as claims that the musician has been loosing out on bookings because of the allegations that have been surfacing during the Meyiwa murder trial. @DonaldMakhasane wrote: “I just came to remind you that South Africans love Kelly Khumalo very much and they fully support her off social media. Let me finish and go to church.” I just came to remind you that South Africans love Kelly Khumalo very much and they fully support her off social media.



Let me finish and go to church pic.twitter.com/qKrrziphxX — ᴅᴏᴄᴜᴍᴇɴᴛ ᴍᴀꜱᴛᴇʀ (@DonaldMakhasane) April 28, 2024 @ayanda_ntulii wrote: “One thing about you Kelly is that you can sing and you’re very talented 🥺 the pots are cooking ❤️🥳🥳”