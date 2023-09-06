Kevin Fraser announces SA tour dates for ‘Africa is a Feeling’

Kevin Fraser’s 2023 SA festive season tour, “Africa is a Feeling”, marks his exciting return to South Africa after a successful international tour through the UK, Middle East, Europe and Australia earlier in the year. The six-city tour kicks off at the capital city’s Parkview Theatre (The Old Rockwood) on November 24, then moves to Jozi’s Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace on November 25.

Thereafter the show visits the Eastern Cape for two performances, the first is in East London at The Guild Theatre on December 1 and then in Gqeberha on December 2. The next stop is The Globe at Suncoast, Durban, on December 8. The tour ends in Cape Town at Cape Town’s ICC on December 16. Fraser’s “Africa is a Feeling” is not just a comedy tour, it’s a celebration of the South African spirit and resilience in the face of daily challenges and adversities.

Despite difficulties like load shedding, water cuts, high crime rates, unemployment, gender-based violence, and other challenges, South Africans maintain their patriotism. The show explores the absurdities of daily life and evokes a sense of nostalgia that connects people from all walks of life. It also serves as a reminder that despite the challenges, South Africans continue to find joy and unity in their shared experiences, making it a show that resonates with both locals and visitors alike.

“Africa is a feeling. Africa is the heart of the world. And there are only a few of us who have been touched by her,” said Fraser. From a young age, Fraser discovered his ability not only to make people dance but also to laugh. In 2015, he began releasing online videos focusing on his experiences as an expat living abroad. He wittingly used stereotypical South African personas to create relatable and humorous content.

These videos quickly gained popularity, helping Fraser build a substantial online following across various platforms. In 2022, Fraser took his talent to the stage with his debut show, “Minister of Entertainment”. This show introduced audiences to his unique style of “entertainment comedy”, which seamlessly blends stand-up comedy, dance, and performance skills. It proved to be a hit, captivating audiences and leaving them with laughter, joy, and unforgettable moments.