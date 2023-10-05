‘Killer Cop: The Rosemary Ndlovu Story’ is one of the books tabled for discussion at The African Women Writers’ Symposium in Johannesburg

The African Women Writers’ Symposium will once again bring together influential women in literature, poetry and the arts at various venues in Johannesburg from October 8 to 20. In its ninth edition, this event provides a valuable platform for talented individuals to showcase their work, engage in important discussions, and celebrate the rich contributions of African women to the world of arts and culture.

The symposium will feature various panel discussions on contemporary issues, including social media and misogyny, independent book publishing, poetry writing beyond the stage, scriptwriting, filmmaking, and more. Master class workshops will also be available for those interested in honing their literary and artistic skills. The symposium will kick off on Sunday, October 8, at the Soweto Theatre, which will include the launch of the inaugural African Women Writers Literary Awards.

The prestigious occasion will feature gender activist, researcher and writer Professor Nomboniso Gasa and Professor Pamela Nichols from the Wits Writing Centre. The event will feature a special talk by Rhodessa Jones, an American writer, activist, actor and the theatre director of the Medea Project: Theatre for Incarcerated Women. She’s known for her work with incarcerated women, both in the US and South Africa, using theatre as a means to address social issues and reduce recidivism.

Also on the programme is a conversation with Naledi Shange, a journalist and author of “Killer Cop: The Rosemary Ndlovu Story”. Ndlovu, South Africa’s notorious serial killer, was convicted of murdering six people including her lover and five of her relatives between 2012 and 2018. Her motive was money. She pocketed more than R1.4 million in insurance payouts. The second major part of the African Women Writers Symposium will move to the Market Photo Workshop, Newtown, on October 13 and 14.

Writer and academic Professor Barbara Boswell will deliver the Nadine Gordimer In Memoriam Lecture on Friday, October 13, followed by intimate discussions with guests. Previous keynote addresses for the Nadine Gordimer In Memoriam Lecture have been delivered by writers from the continent and its diaspora, such as Patricia Smith (US), Tsitsi Dangarembga (Zimbabwe), Leila Aboulela (Sudan), Gillian Slovo (SA), and Lorna Goodison (Jamaica), among others. The program will include music and poetry performances by award-winning artists such as Boskasie, Muneyi, Marleyne B, Dshamilja Roshani, and Torsten Rybka.