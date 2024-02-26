‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ wins prestigious Annie Award

The ground-breaking Disney+ Original series “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” recently clinched the honours for Best Limited Series at the prestigious 51st Annual Annie Awards. The ceremony took place in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 17.

The series is executive produced by Peter Ramsey (co-director of the Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”), Tendayi Nyeke and Anthony Silverston (Triggerfish). Featuring an exciting cast from across the globe, it presents futuristic visions from Africa inspired by the continent’s diverse histories and cultures, and has been enchanting audiences worldwide with its compelling narrative, vibrant imagery, and original characters since its release in July last year. Florence Kasumba (“Black Panther”), Pearl Thusi (“Queen Sono”), Nasty C (multi-award winning South African rapper) and Kehinde Bankole (“The New Normal”) make up the star-studded voice cast.

The series also won the Kidscreen Award for Best Animated Series (Tweens/Teens) in San Diego, earlier this month. The winning episode “Enkai”, directed by Kenyan Ng’endo Mukii and produced by Blink Industries, is a striking cosmic, end-of-the-world, high-stakes fantasy. It was also selected as a finalist for Prix Jeunesse International in the 7-10 Years Fiction category.