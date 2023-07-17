Lady Zamar breaks down, asks tweeps: ‘Do you want me to kill myself?’

South African award-winning artist Lady Zamar continues to face backlash from social media users for accusing ex Sjava of raping her at the Porche-Villa Hotel and Conference Centre in Thohoyandou in 2017. In November 2020, the charges of rape against Sjava was thrown out by the director of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Following the dismissal, Sjava released a video which said he was not a rapist.

Despite all the time that has passed, it is not forgotten on the internet. Zamar is still being trolled by social media users who believe she “falsely” accused the “Umbayimbayi” hitmaker. On Sunday, July 16, she seemed to have had enough of the bullying, and took to Twitter to post a lengthy message in which she asked tweeps what she must do in order for her to move on from this ordeal.

She even suggested killing herself or quitting music. “Why do you guys hate me so much? how have I become such an easy target for you guys? “You guys don’t know me or my full story and you don’t know why I’ve kept quiet for such a long time…you guys have no idea how you break a person.”

She continued: “I can’t move on from your assumptions of what happened to me… you’ve made your opinions my truth… what’s the end goal of all this hate and why are you so determined to believe a story that’s not even full or mine?… “When I try to tell you my truth you guys don’t wanna hear it, when I try to move on you guys attack me.” She asked how she is suppose to exist in this space where she can neither explain herself nor apologise.

"After you’ve commented on my stuff and said the most vile and evil tweets, what do you hope to achieve with it… what action would satisfy you guys coz I just can’t just live my life, I can’t just tweet and I can’t just voice my opinions about anything especially relationships, please help me out here… can I move on or should I keep on apologising for trying my absolute best to move on…“ She added: “Do you want me to kill myself, do you want me to die, be murdered, go to jail to make you guys happy… do you guys want me to stop making music or publicly cry so you can see how I actually feel about what happened to me? please tell me🙏🏽.” why do you guys hate me so much? how have i become such an easy target for you guys?



you guys don’t know me or my full story and you don’t know why i’ve kept quiet for such a long time…you guys have no idea how you break a person.



i can’t move on from your assumptions of what… — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) July 16, 2023 Zamar really tried to defend herself as the comments came in thick and fast.

“Falsely accusing a man of rape in a country where rape stats are high is nothing to joke about. He could’ve easily be serving a sentence for a crime he didn’t commit while you continue with life like nothing happened and refer to yourself as an easy target,” wrote @KCxMU_Supporter. Zamar responded: “Where was it proven it was false..insufficient evidence and false aren’t the same thing though.” Falsely accusing a man of rape in a country where rape stats are high is nothing to joke about. He could’ve easily be serving a sentence for a crime he didn’t commit while you continue with life like nothing happened and refer to yourself as an easy target — . (@KCxMU_Supporter) July 16, 2023 @AluSuks wrote: “Problem is that your story doesn’t make sense. 1 You were in a relationship with that guy. 2 Secondly, you continued with the relationship after the alleged sexual assault. 3 There’s a recording of you saying you wanted his attention blah blah blah. Ma’am please take us serious.”