Ladysmith Black Mambazo set to take centre stage at Artscape Theatre

Starting their “SA Legacy Tour” in May at The Joburg Theatre, Ladysmith Black Mambazo wowed audiences in October at The Durban Playhouse. Now it’s Cape Town’s turn to experience the magic of their special isicathamiya sounds – a mixture of harmonies and rhythms.

Founded in the early ’60s, Ladysmith Black Mambazo has become a global musical force, touring the world and collaborating with various music icons. Their impressive list of collaborators include Burna Boy, Josh Groban, Paul Simon, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, The Winans, Dolly Parton and many others. Recognised with numerous awards, the group’s cultural significance extends beyond their music, earning them the title of “South African ambassadors of culture and heritage worldwide”, by SA’s former president Nelson Mandela.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s musical journey is not only about their own accomplishments but also about preserving and promoting isicathamiya music and indigenous music. Established four years ago, the Ladysmith Black Mambazo Mobile Academy was created with the aim of nurturing and empowering young groups with an interest in singing isicathamiya and indigenous tunes. Group member Sibongiseni Shabalala said: “It has been four years since we performed in Cape Town. We always have packed theatres and a diverse crowd there, so we are looking forward to returning.”

“At the Artscape, the audience will experience the talent of artists discovered by the Mambazo Mobile Academy: Abantakwethu from Gugulethu in Cape Town and Meduduetsane Basadi from Kimberley in the Northern Cape,” he added. Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s oldest member, Albert Mazibuko, said the South African tour aims to reconnect with local audiences and also celebrate the legacy of the group since it was established “The music of Ladysmith Black Mambazo is a cultural export of our heritage and culture globally. We are now showcasing what the world has been witnessing during our tours, back at home,” said Mazibuko.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo will perform on Friday, November 17, and Saturday, November 18, at 7.30pm at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town. Tickets cost R250 and can be purchased from Webtickets. Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Picture: Instagram “Cabaret” Step into the vibrant world of 1930s Berlin with Northlink College’s production of “Cabaret”. Set against the ominous backdrop of the Nazis’ ascent to power, the narrative unfolds within the enticing yet seedy confines of the Kit Kat Klub.

The main story revolves around a young American writer named Cliff and a British cabaret performer named Sally. Imagine a mysterious guide named the Master of Ceremonies leading you through the ups and downs of life in the Kit Kat Klub. Widely celebrated as one of the greatest musicals of all time, “Cabaret" is a topical story at the onset of World War II. The Tony Award-winning score, composed by John Kander and Fred Ebb, features iconic songs like ”Willkommen“ and ”Cabaret“, enhancing the emotional depth of the narrative. The story holds a lot of insight into the human experience, set in a time of big changes.

Where: Baxter Theatre. When: November 15 -17 at 7.30pm. Full price (stalls) R120, full price (lower and upper circle) R100, block bookings 10+ R90. “5 Nights in November with James Grace & Rocco de Villiers”

Get ready for a musical adventure with guitarist James Grace and pianist Rocco de Villiers. These guys might seem like an odd pair with their different styles, ages, and looks, but they’ve found common ground in the world of music and theatre. Their 90-minute show takes the audience on a road trip for your ears. Imagine starting in the lively streets of Spain, taking a chill break in Swellendam, and then bouncing from classical Bach vibes to the rhythmic beats of Bothaville. They even make pit stops in Mexico, swing by Mondeor, and take you on a symbolic journey from one Bethlehem to another in the Free State.

Beyond the notes and chords, this collaboration is more than a musical performance – it’s a celebration of hope, happiness, heritage, and history. Where: Theatre On The Bay, Camps Bay When: November 15–17 at 8pm and on Saturday, November 18 at 3pm and 8pm.