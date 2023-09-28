Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s ‘SA Legacy Tour’ comes to Durban

The legendary South African all-male band Ladysmith Black Mambazo are set to entertain fans in the Durban leg of their “SA Legacy Tour” on September 29 to October 1. The tour, which kicked off in May at The Joburg Theatre, now brings their isicathamiya sounds to The Durban Playhouse.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning group have been around for six decades and still enjoys high demand in performance requests. Later this year, the show will run in Cape Town at The Artscape Theatre, between November 16 and 19. The final leg of the tour will be at Pretoria’s State Theatre from December 14 to 17. Iconic for their indigenous music style, the band have been the anchor and torch-bearers of isicathamiya music.

Four years ago, they launched “The Ladysmith Black Mambazo Mobile Academy”. Through this programme, some of the groups now share the stage with Ladysmith Black Mambazo at international shows and some will be on this SA Legacy Tour. At The Durban Playhouse, they will be showcasing talent discovered in KwaZulu-Natal.

The groups are Africa Mamas from Durban, Umzamo Young Boys from Pietermaritzburg and Inkinzemnyama from Umsinga. Band member Sibongiseni Shabalala said: “Ladysmith Black Mambazo aims to grow this programme and expand it to all nine provinces in the country. “The show will showcase a world-class performance by us and the newly discovered artists, with an aim of inspiring young artists to love, and preserve culture and heritage through music.”

Shabalala added: “South African audiences first endorsed the success of Ladysmith Black Mambazo. From humble beginnings, the group broke records by being the top-selling music group in South Africa in the late ’70s and ’80s. “The overwhelming support from South African audiences and neighbouring countries paved the way for Ladysmith Black Mambazo to showcase their music globally. “The South African National tour aims to reconnect with local audiences and also celebrate the legacy of the group since it was established.”

Calling Durban their second home, the band say fans are in for a treat to their signature five-star performance. Tickets cost R250 via Webtickets and the performance will be at the Durban Playhouse Opera Theatre. Andrew Warburton. Picture: Supplied Andrew Warburton Celebration Concerts

Dr Andrew Warburton is celebrating his 60th birthday in October and will mark the occasion by giving two recitals of piano music that is dear to his heart: an all-Schubert recital at “Friends of Music” and a Baroque programme. His first recital is entitled “The Wanderer: Franz Schubert the Romantic Genius” and will include the composer’s last Sonata in B flat, written a few months before his untimely death at the age of 31. The music is sublime, often revealed in the most intimate and understated way, using extremely soft dynamics and much exquisite lyrical phrasing.

At the second recital, he will play Bach and Scarlatti in a concert entitled “Baroque Brilliance”. This second performance will take place at Howard College Theatre on the UKZN Howard College Campus. Where: Durban Jewish Centre – KE Masinga Road. When: October 1 at 3pm.

Cost: R120 (members) R140 (non-members). Booking millark.mil[email protected] or [email protected] or phone 071 505 1021. Craft market The Cunningham family will open their home as a venue for a craft market. Over 40 stalls that have been carefully selected will be offering a variety of quality products.

All items on sale are hand-crafted and unique. Marvel at the handwork of various traders who contribute to conscious living. Kick off the new month with a few new gems, and join other craft lovers at 111 Pig n Whistle Drive in Clansthal, the rolling garden offers shade and beautiful sea views. There will be light meals and refreshments to enjoy while you relax and listen to music. As this is a private garden, they request no visiting dogs.

This boutique craft market provides a platform for the Clansthal Conservancy to raise funds for the conservancy’s projects in the area. Where: 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal. When: October 1, from 9am to 2pm.

Cost: Entry is free, bring money to purchase craft items on sale. Bring your family and friends and join the fun 5km Walk around Umhlanga. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak Breast Cancer Awareness Walk Bring your family and friends and join the fun 5km Walk around Umhlanga starting and ending at the Volvo dealership.

All proceeds raised will go to Gearing for Life NPC, a registered Charity & Public Beneficiary Organisation. Prizes will be given at the end and every entrant will receive a goodie bag. You can expect a day filled with fun, music and camaraderie all in the name of a good cause. Registration and goodie bag collection starts at 6.30am. Lace-up your shoes and don your pink attire as participants come together to make a difference.