Lamiez Holworthy celebrates Baby Leano turning 1

Birthday wishes have been pouring in for DJ Lamiez Holworthy and rapper, Chuli Chana’s son, Leano-Laone Zion Morule, who celebrates his first birthday on March 12. Taking to Instagram, Holworthy penned a heart-warming message in which she expressed her love for baby Leano and thanked her hubby from the “bottom of her heart”.

Together with beautiful pictures, she said: “And just like that - it’s been a whole year since I met the biggest piece of my heart. My son 🥺 “Ngwana o waka Omphile Serithi. Ke Lehumo laka. Proof that God exists. I have no words. Well at least not enough to express my love. God lives!!! Modimo o teng-Ke bona ka Leano. “@khulichana01 thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart Wame.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamiez Holworthy-Morule (@lamiez_holworthy) Media personality and singer, Nandi Madida, was one of the first celebrities who commented. “Happy birthday young champ ❤,” she wrote. Multi-award-winning actress and model Refilwe Modiselle said: “And what a cuteypie he is. Blessings to him as you continue to do your best as his parents.

“Happy birthday to the champ hle 😍🎁🎈🎉🫂😘✨🥂🙏🏻God continue to cover him with divine love & protection. 🕯️🕯️🕯️.” Multi-award-winning media personality and businesswoman Relebogile Mabotja wrote: “Happy First Birthday to the both of you!!! Well done Mommy ❤.” Since Baby Leano’s birth, Holworthy has been sharing every milestone with fans including the little one’s christening in January.