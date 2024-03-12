Lamiez Holworthy celebrates Baby Leano turning 1

Birthday wishes have been pouring in for DJ Lamiez Holworthy and rapper, Chuli Chana’s son, Leano-Laone Zion Morule, who celebrates his first birthday on March 12.
Taking to Instagram, Holworthy penned a heart-warming message in which she expressed her love for baby Leano and thanked her hubby from the “bottom of her heart”.
Together with beautiful pictures, she said: “And just like that - it’s been a whole year since I met the biggest piece of my heart. My son 🥺
“Ngwana o waka Omphile Serithi. Ke Lehumo laka. Proof that God exists. I have no words. Well at least not enough to express my love. God lives!!! Modimo o teng-Ke bona ka Leano.
“@khulichana01 thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart Wame.”
Media personality and singer, Nandi Madida, was one of the first celebrities who commented.
“Happy birthday young champ ❤,” she wrote.
Multi-award-winning actress and model Refilwe Modiselle said: “And what a cuteypie he is. Blessings to him as you continue to do your best as his parents.
“Happy birthday to the champ hle 😍🎁🎈🎉🫂😘✨🥂🙏🏻God continue to cover him with divine love & protection. 🕯️🕯️🕯️.”
Multi-award-winning media personality and businesswoman Relebogile Mabotja wrote: “Happy First Birthday to the both of you!!! Well done Mommy ❤.”
Since Baby Leano’s birth, Holworthy has been sharing every milestone with fans including the little one’s christening in January.
The couple invited the closest friends and family to the dedication, which was an elaborate affair.
At the time she posted a video and wrote: “And as for us? We will raise our son on faith and never fear.
“Had the privilege of celebrating the blessing that is Leano-Laone Zion Morule and we were surrounded by so much love. Our friends and family? Toptier!!! 😍.”