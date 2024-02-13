Learn how to ‘Bulletproof’ your relationship this Valentine’s Day

Comedy duo Lisa Bobbert and Aaron Mcilroy are going to teach you how to “Bulletproof” your relationship this Valentine’s Day. The couple are set to perform a romantic edition of their popular action-comedy stage production at Sweetwaters Church, in Amanzimtoti.

Directed and choreographed Daisy Spencer, the show is a hilarious survival guide to love and romance, as well as living in South Africa. “Anyone who comes from Durban can testify that when the going gets tough, we’re not surprised - that’s just another day in KZN,” said theatre actress, Bobbert. She explained that “Bulletproof” has always been one of the most enjoyable productions to perform and that it is very well-received by the audience.

The theatre production also won an ovation award at the National Arts Festival last year. “Because it’s Valentine’s Day, we are adapting it to the theme of love, for example, ‘how to bulletproof your romantic relationship’,” Bobbert added. She said that they have also replaced a few old “Bulletproof” scenes with those from their latest offering, “Mr & Mrs Normal”, which had crowds in stitches throughout its December run.

Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert. Picture: Supplied. On how the initial show came to life, Bobbert explained that Mcilroy, Spenser and her wrote it during a time where a lot was happening in KwaZulu-Natal. “We had the floods, the riots, load shedding, water shedding, everything. We thought of how we are bulletproof as South Africans. How have we been amazing and what are the tools we’ve used to live in SA.” “We look at it in such a fun way and we affirm to people that we’re living in such a wonderful country and we’re tough. We’ve learned to roll with the punches and to still have joy amid chaos and disappointment,” she added.

While “Bulletproof” may be a comedy show, there are also many valuable messages for the audience. “Most of our shows are funny but not frivolous. We do deal with serious topics and try to use laughter therapy to help people through these difficult situations. “In this show, we also give tips on how to bulletproof your life. So we deal with things like social media, over shopping, things that steal your joy and tell you how to put up boundaries in those areas, but we do it in a fun way.”

Bobbert added that the evening will be filled with laughter, fun and love. “It’s something different for Valentine’s Day. Audiences will enjoy it. It’s always fun to get out, have a laugh as a crowd and experience a bit of live theatre and entertainment. “Being in a social environment with other people is a difference experience.They will not regret it,” said Bobbert.

Where: Sweetwaters Church, Amanzimtoti, Durban. When: February 14 at 7pm. Cost: R125 - R200 via Webtickets.

Lateef Lovejoy live in SA Lateef Lovejoy. Picture: Instagram International comedian Lateef Lovejoy will join one of Durban’s favourite’s, Jem Atkins, for a night of side-splitting comedy at the Seabrooke Theatre. Lovejoy, who will be touring the country, is one of the UK's finest young comedy actors.

He made his debut as a witty 12-year-old on ITV's famous morning game show, “Mousetrap”. Over the past few years, the comedian has also played to sold-out audiences in major cities. This includes Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Lagos and New York City.

Lovejoy has toured the UK and has featured in many of Britain's top comedy clubs and venues. Durbanites are now in for a treat as he skilfully blends his stand-up comedy with impressions. “Looking forward to another international comedy club tour of South Africa...It's always a pleasure to share my stand-up with international audiences. I can't wait to bring the funny,” he said.

Where: Seabrooke Theatre, 255 St Thomas Road, Musgrave, Durban. When: February 16 at 8pm. Cost: R150 via Webtickets.

One Night with Nue Sam Nue Sam. Picture: Instagram Nue Sam will weave her musical and lyrical magic into a mesmerising performance at the Ubuciko Soul Food Cafe. With each note and carefully crafted words, Sam tells stories of love, heartache and the human experience.

Tonight's show is a testament to the power of music and poetry and what happens when they come together in the hands of a true virtuoso. Where: Ubuciko Soul Food Cafe, 10 Nkonyane Road, Newtown, Inanda. When: February 14 at 6pm.

Cost: R100 via Quicket. Choir & Friends After the success of the first “Choir & Friends” performance in 2023, the College Choir once again takes to the stage alongside the Reddam House uMhlanga ensembles for another magical evening of music making at the highest level.

The Durban Girls College (DGC) Choir will also be in attendance. And under the direction of Ronel Perks, the DGC Choir will showcase their unique style as a sneak peak into their tour program, which is also planned for Cape Town later in the year. All proceeds from the evening will go towards the Reddam College Choir New York Tour Fund.