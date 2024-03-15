Lerato Maphatsoe opens up about why she decided to air her dirty laundry on ‘Widows Unveiled’

When “Widows Unveiled” was announced, it sparked a lot of curiosity as it centred on five widows and their journey following the death of the high-profile figures they were married to. It homed in on the drama and scandals they endured.

In the latest episode, Lerato Maphatsoe, the wife of former defence minister Kebby Maphatsoe as well as co-executive producer of the show, opened up about her struggles. Confronted by legal battles and extra-marital affair allegations since her husband’s death in 2021, Maphatsoe was forced to pick up the pieces and provide stability for herself and their three children. But it was easier said than done. And she confirmed that her relationship with her in-laws was over.

However, she still has a relationship with the wives of her late husband’s older brothers as they had been a source of support. Maphatsoe’s children were a part of the show, especially her son, Thabiso. “I’m the one who came up with the concept (for the show). I actually spoke to my children about everything and I told them that I needed a platform to offload about all that I’ve been through and that we needed to talk about these things – I’m not going to hide … my children are fine,” she said.

”Sharing the deepest, darkest secrets of my marriage and thinking to myself, some will ask while watching the show 'why did she stay?’. Just reliving everything. It’s not easy. “You don’t even know what you are getting yourself into. But I was like, ‘okay, I’m doing this’, but I did not know the magnitude of the emotions. “And now I’m filming with all these women and it was just draining, but it’s for a good cause.”