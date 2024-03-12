LISTEN: Cassper Nyovest teases new hip hop gospel song

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest just released a teaser of his latest musical offering, and judging by peoples’ responses, it’s going to be a banger. Titled “Blessed and Highly Favored”, the rap/drill sound is layered with a verse about how his life has changed after his new-found faith in Jesus Christ.

“God, I’m in such a big room. The upper room. I’m blessed and highly favoured, highly favoured, highly, highly favoured. All glory to God. “That’s why I need angels, devil’s tryna take my mind and shake it. I will never let him, you can see the change in my behaviour, listening to sermons in my Maybach,” rapped Nyovest on the upcoming single. He shared the teaser in a post on Instagram and X with the caption: “All glory to God”.

Listen below: BLESSED AND HIGHLY FAVORED. pic.twitter.com/hXcGl2IA6S — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) March 11, 2024 Just a few hours in and the teaser has already been so well received by fans who can not wait for the song to drop.

