Tuesday, March 12, 2024

LISTEN: Cassper Nyovest teases new hip hop gospel song

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest just released a teaser of his latest musical offering, and judging by peoples’ responses, it’s going to be a banger.

Titled “Blessed and Highly Favored”, the rap/drill sound is layered with a verse about how his life has changed after his new-found faith in Jesus Christ.

“God, I’m in such a big room. The upper room. I’m blessed and highly favoured, highly favoured, highly, highly favoured. All glory to God.

“That’s why I need angels, devil’s tryna take my mind and shake it. I will never let him, you can see the change in my behaviour, listening to sermons in my Maybach,” rapped Nyovest on the upcoming single.

He shared the teaser in a post on Instagram and X with the caption: “All glory to God”.

Listen below:

Just a few hours in and the teaser has already been so well received by fans who can not wait for the song to drop.

@Davidzaga_ commented: “Feed the streets brother.”

@ramasala_ asked: “When is the drop?🦦.”

@KingAvatar_ wrote: “Beautiful. Now we, Christians, will be your new supporters brother. 🔥.”

@Jess_yoh2 said: “I wanna hear more of this, drop it now.”

Recently, the “Doc Shebeleza” hitmaker sparked speculation about a full hip hop gospel album while responding to a fan on X.

The fan asked: “Ngl. Waa kinda expecting a gospel album from you. Please hipopalize it and drop.”

To which, Nyovest replied: “It’s possible man. Trust me, I’m very excited to see what God has in store for me on this new beautiful Journey where I walk with him. I know one thing doe, IT’S GONNA BE BETTER THAN ANYONE CAN IMAGINE!!! HALLELUJAH!!!.”

