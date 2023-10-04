Local and international poets set to feature at the 27th Poetry Africa festival

One hundred spoken word and published poets from 20 countries are getting ready to enthral audiences at the 27th Poetry Africa festival. This year the festival has expanded its reach and will also have editions in Johannesburg and Bloemfontein.

It will be held in Johannesburg at the UJ Arts & Culture Centre from October 5 to 8, in Durban at the Howard College Theatre from October 9 -14 and at PACOFS in Bloemfontein on October 16 and 17. An online programme will also be available from October 10 to 13. Themed “Vote4Poetry: More Than Words”, it will showcase a diverse poetry circle of established, mid-career, and emerging spoken word poets taking part in performances, workshops, master classes, panel discussions and book launches.

The Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, is also exploring the boundaries between genres with their array of cross-over events. One of such events is “The Four Horsemen”, a theatrical production that tells the gripping tale of the end of the world as it stands, featuring poets Solly Ramatswi, Jonathan Lefenya, Thuthukani Myeza and Masai Sepuru. This production will take place at Howard College Theatre on October 9 at 6pm.

There will also be musical performances such as the collaboration between poet Anton Krueger and jazz pianist Paul Hanmer titled "Piano and Poems, Everybody is a Bridge". On the expansion, Poetry Africa curator Siphindile Hlongwa said: “For more than two decades Poetry Africa has retained its reputation as one of the most significant platforms for contemporary spoken word poetry. “After our huge success in Durban and Johannesburg last year, the expansion to Bloemfontein was an inevitable progression.”

Poetry Africa curator Siphindile Hlongwa. Picture: Val Adamson. Previous editions have featured poetry stars like Koleka Putuma, Tory Saint, Lebo Mashile and Siphokazi Jonas. This year sees multi-disciplinarian Ivorian artist Amee Slam, US poet Rudy Francisco, artistic director of PACOFS, Napo Masheane, Chioniso Tsikisayi and Phillippa Yaa de Villiers among others, who will set the stage on fire with their powerful recitals. Ivorian artist Amee Slam. Picture: Supplied South African poet, percussionist, composer, educationalist and animateur, Eugene Skeef is the festival’s Featured Poet.

The internationally celebrated poet is well-known for his work as an artist and his active role in conflict resolution. Hlongwa said: "We are particularly interested in his life as a young activist who worked alongside anti-apartheid leader Steve Biko to become one of the most dynamic cultural leaders on the global stage.” One of Skeef’s milestones include performing with his Abantu Ensemble at Buckingham Palace.

“We believe that Eugene Skeef's presence at the festival will greatly motivate emerging poets, who are trying to discover and affirm how their voices can advance a culture of human rights, democracy and social justice,” said Hlongwa. Skeef will perform his poetry on stage, alongside other acclaimed poets, such as Rudi Francisco (USA), Sarah Lubala (DRC / SA) and Amina Bamba (Ivory Coast). He will also conduct workshops at schools, community arts centres and a master class at the UKZN for students in the African Music and Dance programme.

Another exciting event at the festival is its annual Slam Jam Competition. The event brings together the most talented and passionate poets from around the country, offering them the chance to showcase their work and compete to be crowned the South African Slam Jam Champion. In the past two years, Xabiso Vili and Kwanele Nyembe have taken home the title, representing South Africa on a global stage. After the initial round of judging, ten finalists were selected to take part in the semi-finals in Johannesburg. From there, the top five will be chosen to compete in the final in Durban, to determine who will be crowned as South Africa's best Slam Poet and will represent the country on a global stage.

