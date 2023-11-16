‘Local is lekker’ with several live concerts in the Mother City

Don't miss the opportunity to witness the timeless magic of the legendary South African pop/rock band, Watershed, as they take the stage in Cape Town this weekend. Watershed is one of South Africa's successful pop-rock band. The band was originally founded in 1998 but gained its popularity in 2002.

Renowned for their soul-stirring melodies and evocative lyrics, Watershed promises to deliver an unforgettable live performance featuring some of their greatest hits, such as the enchanting "Indigo Girl," the emotionally charged "Letters," and the soulful "Undone," among many more. Their decades-spanning career has solidified Watershed as a household name in South Africa, drawing in audiences with their distinctive sound and heartfelt compositions. The band's formation, catalysed by Craig Hinds' recording of his first album, saw the convergence of talented musicians, including Paul McIver, Howard Combrink, Gideon Botes, and Quintin Askes.

During a European tour in 2022, Hinds revealed that Watershed was approached by a European label to produce a cover of Depeche Mode's "Never Let Me Down" for a tribute album dedicated to the late Andy Fletcher. Hinds emphasised that Watershed is dedicated to honouring the original song while adding their own special touch, highlighting the band's commitment to staying true to their unique sound and artistic values. Tickets for "Watershed Live“ cost R200. It will take place on Friday, November 17, at Lourensford Wine Estate at 6pm and on Saturday, November 18, at from 5pm to 8pm at The Brass Bell, Main Rd, Kalk Bay, Cape Town.

Bookings can be made at Quicket. Friday Night Jazz – Alia Rassool & Richard Ceaser Experience a night of incredible music with Ali Rassool and Richard Ceaser live on stage at Makers Landing, V&A Waterfront on Friday, November 17.

Rassool is a celebrated musician who's been rocking worldwide stages for 25 years. Not only is the songstress a regular in Cape Town's club and restaurant scenes, but she's also shared the limelight with artists such as the likes of Karin Kortje and Vicky Sampson. Meanwhile, Ceasar stands as a leading jazz guitarist, piano player, and singer in Cape Town, bringing over 35 years of professional guitar expertise to the stage. The musician is an all-genre entertainer who knows how to keep the good vibes rolling.

Tickets are Free. The show starts at 6pm with Rassool’s set and continues with Ceasar’s set at 7pm. Experience a night of incredible music with Ali Rassool and Richard Ceaser live on stage at Makers Landing, V&A Waterfront this upcoming Friday, November 17th. Picture: Pexels/Brett Sayles “Take the Stage“ series at the Amphitheatre Don't miss the chance to catch Thandeka Dladla, a multi-talented singer and composer from Johannesburg, on the Cape Town stage this weekend.

Her performance is part of the V&A Waterfront’s "Take the Stage" series, which provides a platform for upcoming South African musicians and musical ensembles to showcase their talents. Experience the live performances of these upcoming artists in a series of pop-up shows starting in November and running until the end of March 2023. These performances are free for everyone to attend, making it a fantastic opportunity to discover and support the vibrant music culture.

Dladla’s show takes place on Saturday (November 18 November) from 6pm at the Amphitheatre, V&A Waterfront. Thandeka Dladla. Picture: INSTAGRAM Sunday Live Sessions Steve Newman co-founded the famous band Tananas and is regarded as a musical icon when it comes to playing the acoustic guitar in an African style.

And now, Newman featuring Nish Pillay on Tablas, is gearing up to blow audiences away at the "Sunday Live Sessions“ at the ”A Touch of Madness“ venue. His live sessions, characterised by emotive depth and technical virtuosity, provide an intimate platform for aficionados to witness the mastery of a true musical genius. Steve Newman. Picture: INSTAGRAM The "Sunday Live Sessions" provide a platform for artists like Newman to connect with audiences in an up-close and personal setting.