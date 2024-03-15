‘Love is Blind’ season 6 reunion addresses fans burning questions

The “Love is Blind” season six reunion episode has been released and fans finally got some answers to their burning questions. FromTrevor Sova’s secret girlfriend to the aftermath of Clay Gravesande saying no to Amber Desiree “AD” Smith at the altar as well as Jeramey Lutinski, Sarah-Ann Bick and Laura Dadisman’s toxic love triangle, there was a lot to address.

The reunion episode has been trending online, with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey applauded for the way in which they grilled the group. The hugely popular US series is a dating experiment, which tests if it is possible for people to fall in love and commit to marriage, without meeting first. The couples only see each other after they propose and then jet off to a tropical location to further test their connection.

They are then faced with the challenges of the real world as they move in together and meet each other's loved ones, all while their weddings are just weeks away. This rude awakening brings high drama as the couples are forced to see if their connections can make it through financial, racial and other lifestyle challenges. Those who are able to weather the storm, walk down the aisle. But things don’t always go as planned for these couples, with only one of them saying “I do” this season.

The aftermath of the wide-ranging controversies that the show’s latest offerings threw out were finally brought into the spotlight during the reunion episode. From Chelsea Blackwell’s viral admission that she had been told that she looked like Megan Fox, to Jessica Vestal’s epic epi-pen comment, Kenneth Gorham and Brittany Mills's relationship downfall and concerns over joining the show for fame, many issues were finally addressed. Below are some reactions to the reunion episode on X: