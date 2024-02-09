Love is on the menu at these Durban events

“The Legacy of Khan” Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Picture: Supplied World-renowned musical maestro, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will serenade his South African fans during this month of love.

His highly anticipated music concert, “Legacy of Khan World Tour 2024” will take place at the Durban ICC this Saturday, February 10. The event is powered by renowned lifestyle and management company, Blu Blood, who are synonymous for bringing high profile entertainment to South African stages. During the show, Rahat will be sharing the stage with his son Shahzaman Ali Khan.

Together, the duo will deliver a performance that is set to captivate audiences and take them on an enchanting musical journey. The tour promises to be a landmark musical journey, showcasing a fusion of Sufi, Qawwali, and modern music styles, and highlighting the rich heritage of the Khan musical dynasty. The well- renowned Pakistani musician has been mesmerising audiences around the globe for over three decades.

Where: Durban International Convention Centre. When: Saturday, February 10, at 8pm. Cost: R350 - R5000 via Ticketpro. Wheel chair tickets are available by emailing [email protected].

Not Quite Right Open Mic Whether you’re happily in love or just want to laugh at the absurdity of it all, the “Not Quite Right Open Mic” is the perfect way to have a great Valentine’s Day. Durban's hottest new act, Kamaney, will be the evening’s hilarious host.

He will be introducing guests to a top quality mix of Durban’s comedy stalwarts and fresh faces, as they share their comical experiences about love and dating. Where: Ace’s Pizza & Bar, 47 Windemere Road. When: Wednesday, February 14, from 7pm.

Cost: R40 at the door. Romantic Valentine's Dinner Experience the tranquillity and magic of Macnut Farm this Valentine’s Day.

Couples can enjoy a romantic evening dinner in a romantic setting, while overlooking the serene Umhlatuzana river. A special Valentine’s “love potion” will be served on arrival as well as a seafood starter, a delicious assortment of meats, savouries, cheeses, pates and a decadent chocolate parfait. Non-alcoholic and vegan options are available on request.

Space is limited so booking is essential. Where: Macnut Farm, 13 Lello Road, Assagay. When: Wednesday, February 14.

Cost: R395 per person. Call Hannah on 074 603 0000 or email [email protected] to book. Valentine’s Movie Picnic Have a romantic evening out with your partner or make it a family outing at the “Valentine’s Movie Picnic”.

Guests can bring along their blankets and picnic baskets and enjoy an evening under the African sky, while indulging in Valentine’s Day classic movie. Where: Mount Moreland Gazebo Park. When: Saturday, February 10.

Cost: R50 per person. Valentine's Picnic Enjoy a memorable love experience, sensational vibes and unlimited fun at the KwaMaShandu's Kitchen for the perfect Valentine's Picnic.

This event eliminates love that is bound to create lasting memories for you and your loved ones. Where: KwaMaShandu's Kitchen, Bhekuzulu, Estcourt. When: Saturday, February 10 from 11am.

Cost: R42.50 per person via Webtickets. “Russell Peters Live” Russell Peters. Picture: Supplied Global comedy sensation Russell Peters returns to South Africa after four years.

His first stop will be Durban where he will perform at the Durban ICC on Friday, February 9. Peters has solidified his place in the comedy hall of fame with his unparalleled ability to connect with diverse audiences. From his early days performing in local clubs, to becoming a global sensation, Peters has a knack for weaving hilarious tales from his own life.

Renowned for his keen observations on cultural differences and the quirks that make each community unique, South African audiences can look forward to an interactive comedy experience and expect him to tackle a range of topics with his signature wit and seasoned storytelling. Where: Durban International Convention Centre. When: Friday, February 9, at 8pm.

Cost: R350 - R3500 via Ticketpro. Armand Joubert’s ‘I’m Viral’ Pop artist Armand Joubert will be performing his show, “I’m Viral” show at the Rhumbelow Theatre in Umbilo this weekend.

His debut Durban showcase will see him singing popular international songs like “Purple Rain” by Prince, “Somebody To Love” by Queen and “Ray of Light” by Madonna, over and above his own songs. “If this is your first time watching my show you’ll also discover that I love to do songs by iconic artists that have had an influence on me. “I don’t think that there’s anyone else that can do what I do the way I do what I do. I’m unique and I always give my audiences their money’s worth,” he said.