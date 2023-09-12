Lynn Forbes on AKA’s win at the DStv Content Creator awards: ‘My son is a legend and he will live forever, his legacy will never end’

The second “DStv Content Creator Awards” took place in Sandton on September 9 with Mzansi’s cream of the crop content creators emerging victorious. The ceremony was hosted by award-winning comedian and content creator Donovan Goliath, who delivered with his trademark energy and humour.

But everyone was chocking back on tears when Lynn Forbes collected the award for her son, even in death, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes is proving to be South Africa’s best through the legacy of his music. AKA’s “Lemons (Lemonade)”, featuring Nasty C, scooped the “Song of the Year” award. Lynn said: “As I reflect on the last 7 months since Kiernan’s tragic death, I’m left with the following thoughts:

“As a mother, I believe Kiernan was not of this world. He was bigger than this world. He lived large, loved large and expressed himself … large. “I knew my son in life but in death, he is teaching me deeper, more meaningful things about his life and who he really was as a person. “Kiernan is written into history. My son is a legend and he will live forever. His legacy will never end.

“Human beings are flawed, we are not perfect and neither was he. As a mother I acknowledge and accept his flaws. Simultaneously I celebrate his life and the profound contribution he has made to this world. “The ways in which Kiernan has been honoured, in the month’s following his death, speaks volumes. The recognition, tributes and pouring out of love is bigger than his talent as an artist, it’s a reflection of the human being he was, the impact he made and the legacy he created. “It is my duty, privilege and purpose to preserve his legacy for his daughter Kairo and the Megacy.

“Today I feel blessed that he chose me to be his mom. I am a proud mother with a very grateful heart. Thank you 🙏🏽.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynn Forbes (@lynnforbesza) Fans supported Lynn in the comments sections and thanked her for sharing. ronellgov2 wrote: “Your resilience is an inspiration on a daily basis. I feel truly blessed for the (very short) time I got to spent with you. Say "something" truly has a deeper and better meaning for me now. ❤️❤️❤️”

rochellealexir wrote: “Glammy❤️❤️❤️you give us strength and so much hope that you appreciate all the support we give you,still love you lots and 4eva will do soo too❤️❤️❤️🙌.” liezelalexander89 wrote: “I miss his Insta stories SO MUCH !!!! Always truly positive and straight up . RIP SUPER MEGA . WELL DONE !!!!! 🥳💗” sugarplum._lewis wrote: “His soul is in pure form without any distractions of this earth. I do believe that when he said Quote “ When I die , I will be sleeping. Physically gone but somehow he is asleep and can still hear you and find ways to communicate with you.

“Circumstances made him there but he will fight in his all ways to still connect with those he loved and meant the world to him. Don’t stop communicating him , seek answers and ask him for a sign to show you whenever he is sending a message to you guys. I am a huge believer of life after death. “Signs are there , they are literally there 💜🛐. Even myself I kind of get shocked that he departed, it’s so weird 🤷🏽‍♀️😞. He was definitely a gift from the elders that was specifically sent to you to show you the beauty of this world. “There was a lot in store from him and what he didn’t accomplish on this earth will somehow be done or completed through other people . My energy gives me that vibe 💜🌸Ⓜ️.