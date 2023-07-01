Marc Lottering kicks off SA tour in Joburg

Comedian Marc Lottering is in Johannesburg this weekend to kick off his latest stand-up comedy show, “So I Wrote That Musical”. Lottering recently come out with his smash hit musical “Aunty Merle Things Get Real”, which was seen by more than 40 000 people. It was the third musical penned by Lottering.

In his new stand-up show, one of South Africa’s favourite comedians reflects on the process of moving between the world of stand-up comedy and musicals. And true to form, Lottering weaves in his views on the madness of everyday life as a South African. The show runs for 80 minutes with no interval and with Lottering’s potty mouth, it’s best to leave your kids at home. We caught up with the big-haired comedian before his show at the Atterbury Theatre in Pretoria from June 30 to July 1.

He said: “I enjoy travelling with my solo shows, simply because the fans are so loyal. Loyal to such an extent that they come from all over SA to Cape Town to see the bigger musicals which we cannot travel with due to budget constraints. “So it’s an absolute pleasure for me to take the work to them whenever I’m able to. “It’s always great to take the work outside of the Mother City. It stretches one as a comedian in that you then cannot take it for granted that the audience is familiar with every nuance.

“So you sometimes almost have to be a tad more explanatory in your approach – without losing the natural rhythm of the comedy. It’s always a lovely challenge to be taken outside of one’s comfort zone. “So I Wrote That Musical” moves to the Pieter Toerien Montecasino Theatre in Joburg from July 1-16, Then to the Theatre On The Bay in Cape Town from July 18-29 and to Die Koelkamers in Paternoster on August 18-19. For ticket prices and other details visit www.marclottering.com.

‘Via Injabulo’ cast. Picture: Supplied “Via Injabulo” South African Dance troupe Via Katlehong is ready to take the stage at Joburg Theatre stage in an historic first.

Kicking off their production from June 29 - July 2, the acclaimed dance group is set to perform their latest production, “Via Injabulo”. The performance makes its debut in front of a South African audience after their shows in France, The Netherlands and Portugal, and a recent performance at the Maitisong Festival in Gaborone. The group’s combination of traditional African dance, hip-hop, and contemporary dance has captivated audiences around the world.

Via Katlehong’s performance at the Joburg Theatre promises to be just as spectacular, with a dynamic showcase of music, dance, and storytelling. Where: Joburg Theatre. When: June 29 - July 2.

Cost: R120 via Webtickets or Joburg Theatre box office. Stuart Taylor. Picture: Supplied “Laughable”

Stuart Taylor returns to theatre stages with his quintessential mix of hilarious stories and witty punchlines in “Laughable”. Everything in his life is fair game from his other half to his offspring, trying to stay fit in his forties, and keeping up with the Joneses, Jabulanis and Jaffers in the suburbs. So, in a world filled with traffic jams, potholes and load shedding, don’t worry, because laughter is here to save the day … or at least distract us.

Where: Pieter Toerien Montecasino Main Theatre. When: June 30 - July 2. Cost: R150 - R230 via Webtickets.

Music Tutorial Program. Picture: Sithembile Ngcobo “Music Tutorial Program” “The Music Tutorial Program” will curate a week long programme of music exchange and education. Esteemed musical conductor and cellist Kutlwano Masote will facilitate the workshops.

These workshops will culminate into a music performance at the end of the workshop week. The members of the programme will showcase their own concert. Where: Red Theatre at Soweto Theatre. When: July 2.