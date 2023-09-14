Marimba Jam Festival 2023 returns for school arts showcase

Marimba Jam Festival 2023 unites the nation through the spirit of ubuntu. Marimba Jam, an award-winning organisation presents the 7th annual Marimba Jam Festival at the CTICC on September 16 at 7pm. The theme for this year is “The Music That Moves Us”.

One of the highlights include a special performance by South African singer, actress, storyteller and world-renowned inspiration speaker, Zolani Mahola. With September being Heritage Month, the Marimba Jam Festival will use the power of music to unite and serve as a bridge for communities in the Cape. This project is the brainchild of Kiara Ramklass, who brings together more than 500 pupils from 20 diverse schools in Cape Town, including Springfield Convent School, Wynberg Girls’ High School, Mitchell’s Plain High School, SACS, Livingstone High School and Gardens Commercial High School, among others.

Marimba Jam Festival . Picture:Supplied Ramklass says the “festival focuses on music education and is a catalyst of transformation”, empowering youth to experience professional stages. “It is our belief that music has the power to change the lives of children and offer them the opportunity to unlock their potential to become the country’s future leaders. Ramklass was recently named one of “Mail and Guardian”’s 200 Young South Africans for her contribution to youth development through musical education.

Funds raised from the festival’s go towards the Rising Stars Outreach Programme that provides free marimba band classes to historically marginalised schools. Tickets are available via Quicket for R110 to R180. School of Rock. Picture: Supplied School of Rock “Best of 80s”

If you’d like to revisit the ’80s or just want to know what all the fuss of the period is about, then don’t miss the School of Rock Claremont’s “Best of 80s” at the Roxy Revue. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. Bring a festive spirit, expect lots of fun and good music. Where: Roxy Revue Bar, Grandwest. When: September 15, at 7pm.

Cost: R160 via Quicket. Aaron McIlroy. Picture:Val Adamson “A Vegan Killed my Marriage” The hilarious Aaron McIlroy is back with his comedic stage presence in “A Vegan Killed my Marriage”, directed by Craig Freimond.

McIlroy, well known for his performance as the lunatic father, Mr Milton, in the “Spud” movie franchise, plays James, a red-blooded, meat-eating South African male. He is fully aware of the consistent concerns about the meat industry’s role in the impending climate catastrophe. Over the years, he has done his best to studiously evade and ignore such concerns, until a work trip creates an unexpected double whammy, that shakes him out of his comfort zone. Out of the blue, he becomes a vegetarian, not realising how unwelcome this change and his newfound fanaticism will be in his meat-eating home.

Where: Baxter Theatre. When: September 19 to October 8, at 8pm. Cost: R150 to R185 via Webtickets.

Francois van Coke. Picture: Supplied “Francois van Coke & Vriende 2023” “Francois van Coke & Vriende 2023” is back and bigger and better than ever before with a killer line-up featuring old and new friends. Plus, this event is going national with the addition of a Cape Town date. New friends mean new songs. Fans can look forward to new power collaborations with Neon Dreams, Loufi, Tasché and Zaan Sonnekus and experience all the hits with Francois’ “old” friends like never before.

In lead-up to the first “Francois van Coke & Vriende 2023” in September 2018, Van Coke released the “En Vriende” EP and now he is about to do the same in 2023 with the slow release of the “En Vriende 2” EP. This EP features collaborations with Loufi, Zaan Sonnekus, Tasché and Hanu De Jong from The Narrow. The show features Neon Dreams, Fokofpolisiekar, Elandré, Zaan Sonnekus, Loufi, Tasché, Jack Parow, Van Pletzen, Hunter Kennedy, Van Coke Kartel and Die Heuwels Fantasties.

Where: Grand Arena, Grandwest. When: September 16, at 8pm. Cost: R295 via Ticketmaster.

Tina's Turn cast. Picture: Supplied “A Tribute to the Legendary Tina Turner” RBL Productions presents “A Tribute to the Legendary Tina Turner”. Ramaine Barreiro-Lloyd started impersonating Turner at a young age, and after 40 years in the industry, she is a creative force to be reckoned wit. Ramaine boasts powerhouse vocals and a vibrant on-stage presence. Backed by a full band and promising you a rocking great night of fantastic entertainment, this show is not to be missed.

The Diva of Diva’s and the queen of Bling, Ramaine’s entertaining style and gigantic personality will have you enthralled from the minute she steps up on stage. Classic tunes fans you can expect include: “The Best”, “Proud Mary”, “Nutbush City Limits”, “Let’s Stay Together”, “Fool In Love”, “Disco Inferno”, “Shake a Tail Feather”, “Don’t Want to Fight”, “Addicted to Love”, “River Deep Mountain High”, “Private Dancer” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It”. Where: The Masque Theatre .