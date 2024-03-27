‘Marriage for Dummies’ offers Durban theatregoers a hilarious survival guide for nuptial bliss

Durban’s favourite husband-and-wife team Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert are set to star in “Marriage for Dummies” this Easter weekend. The local theatre production is a hilarious survival guide for anyone brave enough to take on one of life’s ultimate challenges.

Structured around the basic format of a marriage seminar, the dynamic duo lead the audience through the many trials and tribulations that affect nuptials. In the guise of amusing characters, they identify some of the problems that marriages face. With a quirky mixture of comedy, dance and music, “Marriage For Dummies” is a show for everyone, regardless of your relationship status.

Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert in ‘Marriage for Dummies’. Picture: Jason Bird. “We believe that comedy provides a unique framework, acknowledging the complexities of marriage without getting into the blame game, thus allowing our audience to internalise the lessons without feeling condemned,” McIlroy explained. Bobbert added that “Marriage For Dummies” is one of their most successful and longest-running shows. “We have performed it all over the country at various theatres, schools and churches. It is really funny but also quite insightful.

“All the advice that we give is taken from respected marriage experts. It is a show for everyone, married or single and the Rhumbelow is the best venue in town for this kind of fun and entertaining musical comedy show.” Where: The Rhumbelow Theatre, Umbilo. When: Friday, March 29, to Saturday, March 30.

Cost: R200 from Computicket or at Checkers outlets. For more information, call Roland Stansell on 082 499 8636. Handel’s Messiah Soloist, Bongani Kubheka in “Handel’s Messiah”. Composer George Frideric Handel's choral masterpiece, “Messiah”, will be staged this Easter weekend.

This musical showcase comprises of a range of renowned choruses and melodies that have formed part of the fabric of Christian life, since it was first written in 1741. Aside from its mighty “Hallelujah Chorus”, Handel’s offering promises to uplift the spirits of its audience this Easter. Various forms of the production have attracted audiences from around the globe.

The South African version is directed by the multi award-winning playwright and director, Ralph Lawson ,and it is conducted by Jeremy Silver. The two-hour long semi-production is set to feature soloists Vanessa Tait-Jones, Bongiwe Nakani, Stefan Louw, Bongani Kubheka, the Playhouse Chorale and the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra. Where: Playhouse Opera Theatre.

When: Sunday, March 31, at 3pm. Cost: R150 from Webtickets. Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist. Picture: Instagram. André The Hilarious Hypnotist

Laugh until you cry while getting your mind blown at André the Hilarious Hypnotist’s exciting and interactive comedy show this weekend. The veteran comedian and stage performer has become a beloved household name on the South African entertainment circuit since his first performance three decades ago. The Durban-born entertainer, whose full name is André Grove, has performed many times in several South Africa cities.

For his latest stage show, “Sleep”, Grove will call on volunteers from the audience. He will then proceed to hypnotise them and get them to partake in various hilarious routines. These range from selected audience members acting like a washing machine to believing they are “Baywatch” lifeguards.

Bring along family and friends and enjoy 70 minutes of pure fun at this show which is suitable for the entire family. Where: Tropical Nites Theatre, Wild Coast Sun. When: Runs until Sunday, March 31.

Cost: Tickets start from R150 per adult and kids under 12 and students pay R100. Tickets available from Webtickets or Pick n Pay. “The Human Exhibition” Dance is regarded as an art form in which various tales can be expressed through the movement of the body.

With this in mind, the Human Exhibition Dance Production is set to host a captivating short dance choreography production that explores the hardships of modern society. This theme of the show will be “Time, Genetics, Mind & Body, Infection and Environmental Breakdown.” “The Human Exhibition Dance Production explores what it means to be human in South Africa in our 30 years of democracy,” a statement explained.

“Our production uses the power of movement and rhythm to bring to life the struggles of individuals and communities, on important social and mental health issues.” The statement added that this performance is built through expressive dance rituals and aligns with principles of self-care, truth-telling, inclusion, vulnerability, sustainability and love. Where: Stable Theatre in Greyville.