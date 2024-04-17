Meet the new faces joining ‘The Real Housewives of Nairobi’

From a minister’s wife to a professional body-builder and an entrepreneur, there are a few new faces joining the highly anticipated second season of “The Real Housewives of Nairobi.” The show’s first season was a resounding success as it brought a taste of Kenyan glamour, sass, luxury parties, allegiances and a lot of self-discovery.

This version of the popular reality series was the biggest Showmax Original in Kenya so far. It broke streaming records when the season debuted in February last year, while also making it to the Top 10 most watched shows on Showmax in Kenya in 2023. “The Real Housewives of Nairobi” also won the Best TV Show at the Kalasha Awards 2024.

“We’re very keen to bring out the opulence that Nairobi and Kenya has to offer while maintaining the excitement and intrigue that makes ‘The Real Housewives’ what it is,” the show’s executive producer, Eugene Mbugua said. And with season 2 set to premiere on the streaming platform on May 10, a few new cast members will be added to the reality show. The new season will see the return of actress and entrepreneur Minne Kariuki, Vera Sidika, who’s eager to reintroduce herself as well as business mogul and tastemaker Dr Catherine Masitsa.

Here are the new “The Real Housewives of Nairobi” cast members: Farah Esmail is a 50-year-old professional body-builder, bikini athlete and the owner of a training studio. “She is also an impact entrepreneur, business consultant and corporate lawyer who mainly works in corporate governance,” a statement added.

Esmail, who is a pioneer bikini athlete in Kenya, has won the national championships three times in a row and has represented the country in international fitness competitions and won medals in the UK, Dubai, Portugal, Las Vegas, India and South Africa. Zena Nyambu is a 41-year-old mother of two and a beauty and aesthetics entrepreneur who runs several businesses, including a luxury skincare parlour and an interior design company. She is also a partner at a medical aesthetics and wellness centre. Twenty-nine-year-old Reja Keji Ladu is a mother of two and the wife of South Sudan’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs. She currently lives in Nairobi with her children.