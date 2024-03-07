Meet the ‘Podcast and Chill’ team in Durban this weekend

Chillers, get ready to spend quality time with the hosts of SA’s number one podcast, “Podcast and Chill” as they make their way to Durban this weekend. MacG, Sol Phenduka and Ghost lady will be at the iZulu Theatre in Sibaya for the Durban leg of their “Chill Live Nation” tour, before heading to six other locations.

MacG and Sol Phenduka. Picture: Suppied During their visit, fans will get the chance to be a part of the ever-popular podcast that promises to leave them at the edge of their seats. The captivating live podcast promises an unforgettable experience, blending comedy, topics of interest and live performances with mesmerising visuals. Since their debut in 2018, the “Podcast and Chill” YouTube channel has grown into one of the most talked-about subjects in the country, with their hot takes often causing controversy.

This tour come after their successful one million subscribers celebratory event which was held at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria last year. Where: iZulu Theatre, Sibaya Casino and Entertainment Kingdom. When: Saturday, March 9, at 6pm.

Cost: Tickets start from R250 and can be purchased through Quicket. Drive In Movie Night Remember the days when taking your family to watch a movie at the Drive In was cool? Well, now you can relive a simple time, thanks to Outdoor Cinema 031.

This Saturday, the company will be screening the iconic Hollywood classic, “Grease”, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Movie buffs can chose to have a picnic while enjoying the movie or sit in their cars in the Drive Inn, where the sound will be broadcast to their car radio. Patrons are allowed to bring along their own food and refreshments or they can choose from a variety of food vendors that will be on site.

There will also be security and the local community watch present to keep guests safe and secure. Where: University Driving Range in Glenwood. When: Saturday, March 9, at 5pm.

Cost: R200 per vehicle for the Drive Inn area or R100 for adults and R70 for kids at the picnic area allocated in front of the screen. Taz Singh in Beverly Hills Taz Singh, a successful medium and life coach with over 35 years of experience, will be making her way to Durban this weekend.

Over the years, Singh has been featured on various radio stations such as Metro FM, SAFM, Power FM and Radio2000. She currently has two shows “On The Couch with Taz” and “On The Air with Taz” which is featured on VivanationTV and VivanationRadio. The renowned medium will this weekend be conducting face-to-face consultations at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

“At a young age, I realised I was blessed with a gift that enabled me to see and sense things others could not do,” Singh explained. “My gift as a medium has helped many thousands of people to find closure with the past and the loss of loved ones, navigate through their health, relationships, careers and their futures. I help people find the answers they need by crossing over.” Where: Beverly Hills Hotel in uMhlanga.

When: March 9-10. Cost: From R1500 via Quicket. KZN Philharmonic’s 2024 Summer Season

South Korean violinist, Hyeyoon Park. Picture: Supplied. Marking the third concert for the KZN Philharmonic season, South African born bassist-turned-conductor, Leon Bosch, will take to the podium with his programme of Grieg’s lyrical “Holberg Suite”. South Korean violinist, Hyeyoon Park, will then make a triumphant return to perform Tchaikovsky’s crowd-pleasing “Violin Concerto”, followed by Frantz Schubert “Symphony No 5”. Where: The Playhouse Opera Theatre in Durban central.

When: March 14 at 7pm. Cost: From R103. Tickets can be purchased from the KZN Philharmonic Office on 031 369 9438 or [email protected] or at Quicket. Principal dancers Natalia Osipova. Picture: Supplied The Royal Ballet - Manon

The Rhumbelow Theatre in Umbilo will be screening the dramatic tale of love and loss in “The Royal Ballet - Manon” from the Royal Opera House Season 2023/2024. Principal dancers Natalia Osipova (as Manon) and Reece Clarke (as Des Grieux) lead the cast that includes Alexander Campbell, Mayara Magri and Gary Avis. Together, they are set to bring MacMillan’s expressive and impassioned choreography to life.

Torn between her desire for a life of splendour and riches and her devotion to her true love, Des Grieux, the feckless and capricious Manon, pays the ultimate price. According to the Royal Ballet website, “This adaptation of Abbé Prévost’s novel embodies Kenneth MacMillan at his best, his acute insight into human psychology and his mastery of narrative choreography finding full expression in the impassioned duets of the central couple, visceral and urgent in their desire. “The heroine’s struggle to escape poverty makes this one of the most dramatic and devastating of ballets, emphasised by Nicholas Georgiadis’s evocative designs that reflect the juxtaposition between Manon’s impoverished origins and the lavish world she longs to inhabit.”