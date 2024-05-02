Melorie Jane’s ‘Hold the Stars’ album explores spirituality

In the world of jazz, where every note tells a story and every chord resonates with emotion, South African musician Melorie Jane, who won the Best of South African Jazz Album of the Year 2022, stands as a luminary, crafting melodies that transcend boundaries and touch the soul. Her latest album, “Hold the Stars”, which drops on May 3, is a testament to her journey of personal growth, collaboration and commitment to authenticity.

In a recent interview, Jane reflected on her musical evolution, acknowledging the challenges she faced in finding her voice. “In my previous album, I was finding my feet,” she said. “I felt like it had to be ‘jazz enough’.” However, a profound spiritual awakening shifted her perspective. Embracing her Christian faith brought a newfound sense of freedom.

“I am a Christian and, throughout the past few years, my personal relationship with Jesus grew in leaps and bounds, and I experienced a big measure of freedom. The result was that I realised that I could write and play jazz in freedom and love for Him.” Central to Jane’s musical journey is her band – a group of talented individuals who breathe life into her compositions. “Each member of this band is special people to me. They are great musicians who have cultivated the language to express the different nuances in the music that tells the album’s story.

“You can hear the landscape of the history of South African jazz transitioning into more current styles, and the freedom to find a personal expression and exchange of ideas in a way that creates space for everyone.” The artist said “Hold the Stars” was a sonic exploration of spirituality and human emotion. Jane’s compositions reflect her South African heritage, intertwining themes of faith, love and the human experience. The music oscillates between rhythmic tension and expansive harmonies, mirroring life’s highs and lows.

In promoting her new CD, Jane and her quartet will perform with some of Cape Town’s finest musicians at various venues. Picture: INSTAGRAM Yet, the path to musical success is not without its obstacles. Jane opened up about the challenges she faced, personally and professionally. “The biggest challenges for me, so far, have been overcoming my fear of failure and what people think of me, in a way, learning humility and also being financially stable enough.” Additionally, the second hurdle remains a persistent struggle. Within the economic landscape, she finds it daunting, a sentiment echoed by many fellow musicians, to solely rely on music for sustenance.

Comparatively, other countries offer more abundant resources or avenues for jazz performances, which yield better financial returns, in stark contrast to South Africa. However, with challenges come opportunities. “This is a good and bad thing. On the one hand, we really have to hustle or do other work to make enough income but, on the other hand, we are driven to perform a range of other music or to be entrepreneurial in order to to be successful, which is a good outcome for a not-so-ideal situation.

“The reason for playing music should be about a genuine desire to create. Audiences can sense when someone is playing for approval rather than passion.” Her advice to aspiring musicians is simple yet profound: “Stay humble, keep working hard and find your own voice.” As Jane prepares to launch her album, she has invited listeners on a journey of introspection, inspiration and, above all, freedom.