Mi Casa’s international fans are thrilled as the group announce their European tour

Mi Casa are gearing up to take their signature sound to Europe from next week. The group consists of lead singer and guitarist, J'Something - whose real name is Joao da Fonseca – producer and pianist, Sipho “Dr Duda” Mphahlaza and trumpeter, Moshe “Mo-T” Kgasoane.

The “Jika” hitmakers’ upcoming European tour, which is scheduled from May 20 to May 31, comes hot on the heels of their performance at the renowned Cape Town International Jazz Festival earlier in May, where they joined international stars and local talents in the jazz and jazz-related genres. Mi Casa’s European tour promises to be a celebration of their musical journey and it is a chance to connect with old and new fans as they are set to perform in Madrid and Barcelona in Spain and Paris, France. They will also tour the UK and will perform in London and Manchester as well as Glasglow in Scotland and Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Taking to Instagram, J’Something excitement for the tour. “We have dreams and we have realities … the idea is to bring the two together as closely as possible. I remember so clearly when we wrote ‘These Streets’, thinking to myself … ‘imagine we could actually make a living from this.’” “Fast forward to today and here I am announcing a whole European tour with my band to visit countries I have never been to and a few others that are slowly but surely becoming other little homes around the world!”

He also urged fans to share the news about their European tour. "It would mean a lot to us if you could share the news that we're coming and all tickets + info are on our website," the Mi Casa lead singer added on Instagram. The group's European fans are thrilled about Mi Casa's upcoming tour, including Rachel Kolisi, who is currently living in France with her two-time Rugby World Cup winning husband Siya, and their two children.