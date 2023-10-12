Mia Steenekamp wins ‘The Great South African Bake Off’ season 4

On Wednesday night, Mia Steenekamp outlasted 11 other bakers to claim the title in the final episode of “The Great South African Bake Off”. At the start of the season four in August, Steenekamp dubbed herself the “anxious” baker who had “very high expectation” of herself. Clearly the pressure she put on herself paid off.

The season finale kicked off on an emotional note with the top three receiving words of encouragement from friends and their family members. The heartfelt moments continued as the finalists went on to congratulate, encourage and support each other before their last bout of challenges. While the first round of baking didn’t go so well, Steenekamp managed to turn it around and wowed the judges in the second and third rounds to earn the title from rival amateur bakers Chikomborero “Chiko” Chiobvu and Mariza Mundow, who were among the top 3.

Taking to Instagram to solidify her win, she wrote: “Give everything except up. What an incredible opportunity to have been part of the Great South African Bake-off s4. “Each week brought new challenges, new things to learn and try, lots of laughs, lots of tears. My anxiety was through the roof and it was a battle to keep under control while focusing on the tasks at hand. “I wanted to make my family, friends and work proud. But most of all I wanted to make myself proud, prove that I can be creative, innovative, and make delicious bakes.”

She continued to thank the production team as well as judges for their “guidance and honesty.” “Thanks to the formidable judges @paulhartmannbaker and @sibamtongana for their guidance and honesty. Thanks @lesego_tlhabi and @glenbidermanpam for the laughs and kindness when we needed it most.” Finally she thanked the other contestants, her family and friends.

"Thank you fellow bakers for the incredible moments we shared that will stay with us forever... And thanks to my incredible family and friends who supported without measure and loved without limits." Judge Siba Mtongana sent hearty wishes to Steenekamp. "A huge congratulations @miaatethis 🏆🎉🎉🎉🎉🍾🍾🍾🎊🎊🎊🥳🥳🥳 You did it!!!! 😁🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 A really tough and strong final it was with brilliant challenge and competition from incredible bakers @chikosoven and @m.s_marvelous_munchies