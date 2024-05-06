Mihlali Ndamse’s ‘Beauty and the Beat Masterclass’ postponed due to ‘unforseen changes’

Popular Youtuber and influencer Mihlali Ndamse has been making headlines after she attended Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty event in the US recently. Local actress, Linda Mtoba was also at the gathering which took place last weekend and saw the award-winning beauty brand launching their Soft Lit Luminous Longwear Foundation.

Ndamse took to social media to post images of her and the world-renowned musician and her fans have since praised her for flying the South African flag high. They also were left speechless by her beauty, as she rocked a dreamy white gown by Ryan Keys. But just about a week after attending the star-studded gathering, the influencer was forced to postpone her “Beauty and The Beat masterclass.”