‘MILF Manor’ season 2 contestants offer sound advice to those looking for love

TLC is no stranger to edgy shows and the return of their reality dating series, “MILF Manor” is no different. Packed with intrigue, romance and twists that'll keep you on the edge of your seat, the show kicked of on TLC Africa on May 2.

Season two continues to dive into the lives of eight sexy and successful single women, between the ages of 45 and 59, who are on a quest for love with men who are decades younger and who happen to be their castmates’ sons. Independent Media Lifestyle chatted to two of this season’s contestants, who shared their experiences. Forty-six year-old Christina, is all about confidence and charisma, while Crystal, at 48, brings her own special blend of toughness and sweetness to the mix.

“MILF Manor” contestant, Christina. Picture: Supplied Their stories are not just compelling, they are also relatable. Why did you chose to join the show? Christina: I never do anything by the books. I went through a divorce and had my heart broken. When the opportunity fell on my lap, I thought, well this is going to be fun and wild and if I was going to have to go out of the country to do that, I was willing to do that.

Crystal: I was discovered on social media and the producers asked me to be on the show. After thinking about it, I decided that it will be a good change for me because just dating was not working for me. I did come to the conclusion that maybe my soulmate is not in the same city or space as me and I just wanted to try something different. Christina, you exude confidence and charisma, have those qualities helped you on the show? Christina: There’s a difference between being confident and cocky. I do have confidence, as do all the ladies on the show. I think I bring a lot to the table, I have a lot to offer and I think that gives me a good edge to pursue who I want to pursue. I think the younger guys like a confident woman and they really embrace it.

What are some of the challenges you both encountered during season 2? Crystal: Older women face issues like having children, some of the young men don’t have kids and then there’s that question of, do I want to have more kids, and what if I can’t have kids. That’s a big challenge. Another challenge is their maturity level. You have to see whether you are able to deal with that when you dating a younger man.

Christina: I dated younger men outside the show and I feel that some younger men are more mature than the older men I’ve dated. It just depends on the individual and where they are at in their life. Crystal, you wanted to find love after the death of your son. How did the show influence your readiness to move on? Losing my son, he was the love of my life. At that point, I was very vulnerable and so I was trying to be very careful about who I chose as a soulmate, because I could not bare the pain of a break-up on top of my grief. So I was like, it’s either now or never, I don’t want to deal with you if you not serious.

So being on the show, trying to date a younger man, I had mixed feeling about that, but losing my son also thought me to love and to give people their flowers while they’re here. And I know he’d want me to do anything that makes me happy. Christina, where there any memorable moments or experiences on the show that impacted you during the filming? Christina: I can’t share to much, you’ll see it all play out, but yes there were several moments.

I was vulnerable, I was opening myself up, not only to strangers, but to the whole world. I am a very deep person. I feel a lot of feels. At the end of the day we are still real people with real emotions and feelings and it’s a reality TV show. What advice would you give to individuals thinking about re-entering the dating scene and are looking for love? Christina: Just be who you are. It’s hard to put yourself out there, but in this day and age, you need to. So always be yourself, be authentic and have an open heart.