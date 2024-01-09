Mind-blowing, must-see shows for Jozi theatregoers

The stage is set for more glorious productions this year. And the shows starting in January won’t disappoint theatregoers. Below are a few must-see offerings this month:

“Michael Jackson HIStory Show” Get the full Michael Jackson concert experience with Garth Field – electrifying in his role as Jackson – plus a live band, choreographed dancers, authentic costumes and state-of-the-art production. Celebrate Jackson’s creative genius and unsurpassed talent with riveting live performances evoking his early days as a member of the Jackson 5, his groundbreaking theatrics in the 80s, and his continued domination of Pop culture into the 21st century.

Songs include “Thriller”, “Billie Jean”, “Smooth Criminal”, “Bad”, “Beat It”, “ABC”, “Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough”, “Human Nature”, “PYT”, “They Don’t Really Care About Us” and many more. Where: Mandela Theatre at Joburg Theatre. When: January 18 - 28 at 8pm, with the Sunday show at 2pm.

Cost: Ticket prices vary between R180 to R390. Discounts for groups of 10 or more (10% off) and groups of 20 or more (20% off). Booking through Webtickets. “Alice in Wonderland” The talented cast of Alice in Wonderland. Picture: Supplied VR Theatrical promises a bigger and better return of “Alice in Wonderland”.

Back by popular demand, the enchanting production promises to delight audiences of all ages from January 19. The timeless classic is directed by Neka da Costa and sees the beloved characters of Lewis Carroll’s iconic take brought to life by Gugu Dhlamini, Sandi Dlangalala, Danny Meaker and Nyeleti Ndubane. Audiences can expect a world of whimsy, where the ordinary becomes extraordinary. Join Alice as she encounters the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts in a world where nothing is as it seems.

Where: Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre. When: January 19 - February 4 at 3pm. Cost: R150 to R200 from Webtickets. There are discount options available.

“The Sound of Music” The much-loved musical is returning to The TEATRO at Montecasino on January 27, after its run at the ARTSCAPE Opera ends on January 14. “Of all the shows we have presented over the years, ‘ The Sound of Music’ remains in the top five most requested shows by our audience. We are thrilled to be able to present this wonderful show to a whole new generation of musical fans”, says Pieter Toerien.

The lavish production, directed by Steven Stead with musical direction by Kevin Kraak, tells the story of the Von Trapp family’s flight across the mountains from Austria, with its unforgettable score that includes some of the most memorable songs ever performed on the musical stage including “My Favourite Things”, “Edelweiss”, “Do-Re-Mi”, “Sixteen Going on Seventeen”, “The Lonely Goatherd”, “Climb Ev’ry Mountain”, and the title song “The Sound of Music”. Craig Urbani leads the all-star South African cast in 'The Sound of Music'. Picture: Supplied It boasts an all-star South African cast led by Craig Urbani (“Binnelanders”) as Von Trapp, Brittany Smith as Maria, Janelle Visagie as Mother Abbess, William Berger as Max, Ashley Scott as Liesel, Che Jean Jupp as Rolf, Schoeman Smit as Franz, Megan Spencer as Frau Schmidt, Alida Scheepers as Sister Berthe and Lusibalwethu Sesani as Sister Sophia. Where: The TEATRO at Montecasino.

When: January 27 - February 24 at 7.30pm, with matinees on the weekend as well. Cost: Ticket prices vary from R200 to R550. Currently showing

If you didn’t get to see “The Queen Show” by Mzansi Ballet yet, do so before the show ends. Directed by Dirk Badenhorst, a ballet advocate, this production is a timeless tribute to the legendary rock band. Best of all, this show is one the entire family can enjoy.

Choreographed by the esteemed Angela Revie and Michael Revie, renowned for their international acclaim and artistic prowess, this fresh and vibrant production cleverly fuses artistic brilliance and the timeless tunes of Queen. Joshua Williams, the recipient of a scholarship at the 2016 South African International Ballet Competition in Cape Town, spent four years training at the prestigious Tanz Akademie Zurich in Switzerland. He is now returning to perform one of the lead roles in this exciting production. Williams became a member of Mzansi Ballet in 2020. He is joined by other dancers from Mzansi Ballet, including the star from Cuba, Javier Monier Jnr, Mahlatse Sachane, Nicolas Laubscher, Veronica Louw, Kiana Prinsloo and Angela Revie.