Mixed reactions as Russell Brand rape allegations come to light

International comedian and actor Russell Brand is the latest celebrity to face accusations of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse. Last week, in a joint investigation by the British national newspaper, “Sunday Times”, the “Times” and Channel 4 “Dispatches”, four anonymous women came forward alleging that the “Rock of Ages” actor had either raped or sexually assaulted them.

Since the allegations came to light, Brand has denied everything via a video he posted on his social media platforms. In it, he denied the "serious criminal allegations" made against him and said his relationships "were absolutely, always consensual". The 48-year-old said he believed he was the subject of a "co-ordinated attack" and was going to look into the matter because it was "very, very serious".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Brand (@russellbrand) Since the claims were exposed, Brand's management agency, Tavistock Wood Management Agency, has terminated all professional ties to him. Online reports said that the agency believed it was "horribly misled by him (Brand)". Following the investigation and the video, "social media police" have added their opinions on the matter.

While some users believe that Brand will remain innocent until proven guilty, other users have already found him “guilty”. And labelled him a predator. Here are some of their views. @secretmoanais wrote: “He's guilty as it gets. Disgusting individual.”

@secretmoanais wrote: "He's guilty as it gets. Disgusting individual."

He's guilty as it gets. Disgusting individual. pic.twitter.com/CsPmB5K66i — Siana Anaom || TOP 2% (@secretmoanais) September 18, 2023 @lilacswillbloom commented: "U always gave me the worst vibes I'm not surprised at all." @becboynton said: "Russell Brand has known this day was coming for him since October 2017. Since then, he's strategically cultivated and groomed a new mentally-malleable cult following that distrusts both women and the media so he can continue getting high on his other drug of choice — the spotlight. "This creator here knocks it out of the park."

Russell Brand has known this day was coming for him since October 2017. Since then, he's strategically cultivated and groomed a new mentally-malleable cult following that distrusts both women and the media so he can continue getting high on his other drug of choice — the… pic.twitter.com/LPNm7JThRu — Rebecah Boynton (@becboynton) September 18, 2023 @alexdjfrost said: "Imagine the unease, having a @rustyrockets ticket for one of his forthcoming shows. Laughing at an alleged rapist and sexual predator, hopeful the allegations are unfounded. "That he's just a misrepresented sex addict! The theaters should take the decision out of his hands!" Imagine the unease, having a @rustyrockets ticket for one of his forthcoming shows. Laughing at an alleged rapist and sexual predator, hopeful the allegations are unfounded. That he's just a misrepresented sex addict! The theaters should take the decision out of his hands! — Fr Alex Frost (The God Cast) (@alexdjfrost) September 18, 2023 @DianeWa47135088 wrote: "I meet Russell when he presented big brother and all I can say is that he was very professional plus very handsome and flamboyant.This is all BS it's the evil media trying to destroy his character 🙏🏽❤️❤️."