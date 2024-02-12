Mpho Popps brings on the laughter as the host of the 11th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards

In the build-up to the 11th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, funnyman Mpho “Popps” Modikoane has been confirmed as the host. No stranger to the radio, TV or stage, Popps, who also co-hosts the “Popcorn and Cheese” podcasts with Robot Boii, recently appeared on the small screen to host DStv’s giveaway show, “Unbox Ama Million”.

And he is the host of the second season of "Most Ridiculous“ on Comedy Central (DStv channel 122) on weekdays at 9pm. Witty and charismatic, his latest gig is unsurprising as he is a firm favourite with Mzansi. The theme for this year’s show is “You Think You Know South Africa”.

“Much like our country, our comedy infrastructure was a bit on the edge there for a while, so everyone’s had to pull their weight to rebuild the framework of comedy,” says this year’s awards show host, Mpho Popps. “South Africa’s much the same; we all need to do our bit to drive our country forward, and as SA gives us comedians so much material daily, we thought it high time that we affectionately gave back to it in our own, endearing but comedically brutal way,” read the press release. The awards, which is in partnership with Savanna Premium Cider, Mrs. Ball’s, Comedy Central, LIFT and One-eyed Jack, will be at the Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City, on Saturday, April 13.

Mpho will be joined by other heavyweights including Celeste Ntuli, Khanyisa Bunu and Robby Collins. The awards will be attended by A-list celebs, previous award winners as well as the who’s who in comedy. Fans can look forward to a glamorous night, elevated by top-notch punchlines, reflective of where the country is at.

It’s going to be pure comedy gold. Kayla Hendricks, the senior brand manager for Savanna Premium Cider, added: “This year’s theme resonates with the ethos of Savanna Premium Cider. Just like the comedians who will be celebrated at the awards, Savanna uses humour to offer a crisp, witty perspective on what’s happening around us. “We’re looking forward to a night that showcases the best of South African comedy, with fond reflection on our nation’s inherent sense of resilience and the humorous processing of it all despite whatever comes our way.”

This year, Comedy Central has come on board as the official TV partner, broadcasting a TV special of all the highlights post the event. Dillon Khan, the vice president of Comedy Central, said: “We are proud to join in this laughter revolution as an official television partner for the 2024 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards. “It’s talented comedians like this who help us deliver on our mission to make life funnier and we can’t wait to celebrate and showcase the brilliance and humour that defines our nation.”