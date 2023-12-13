Music, comedy and family fun to get you into the holiday mood

Anywhere In Your City Music Festival It’s that time of the year when the festivities kick into high gear as schools and universities are closed, and many people go on leave.

To jump start your holiday season, “Anywhere In Your City” presents “Anywhere In Your City Music Festival” - an electrifying night of Afro House music - featuring an amazing line-up of hand-picked and talented artists. This Durban edition of the musical extravaganza is co-hosted by the city’s beloved DJ Merlon and musical artist Enoo Napa. The event promises to have Durbanites on their feet as they dance the day and night away to some incredible local sounds, while making memories that can last a lifetime.

The musical extravaganza will take place at one of the city’s most iconic venues. The event organisers said :“Join us for an unforgettable experience of music, dance, and pure excitement at the iconic Moses Mabhida - People’s Park,” event organisers said. “We're thrilled to present a sensational live entertainment, showmanship and next level production quality that will make this experience truly magical.”

Meanwhile, the musicians who are set to take to the stage at the “Anywhere Festival - Season 4” include the best in Afro beats and electronic dance music. They include legendary South African radio and club DJ, record producer and TV entertainment personality Glen Lewis, fellow DJ and record producer Da Capo, as well as DJ, producer and podcaster Oscar Mbo. Legendary house music DJ Culoe De Song, DJs Dlala Thukzin, Ten Oceans, and many others are also expected to rock the “Anywhere Festival” decks.

Meanwhile, the event organisers explained that the “Anywhere In Your City” is a leading entertainment company that hosts Afro house music events across cities in Africa with the intention of “creating a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere.” “Our passionate team promotes the genre and African culture, bringing people together through the power of music.” The event starts at midday and continues into the night.

No under 18s, as well as outside food, drinks, as well as camping chairs will be permitted. However, food and beverages will be available for sale at the musical gathering. When: Saturday December 16 from 12pm.

Where: Moses Mabhida - People’s Park, 44 Isaiah Ntshangase Rd, Stamford Hill, Durban. Cost: Tickets cost between R200 - R400 and are available through Webticket. For more information, visit:https://anywhereinyourcity.com/ Durban comedian Akhil Maharaj is set to feature at ‘Not Quite Right Roast Battle’. Picture: Instagram. “Not Quite Right Roast Battle”

Get your long weekend started on a comedic note with the epic “Not Quite Right Roast Battle.” “This battle of wits will see four comedians enter the comedy colosseum , but only one will live in infamy as the inaugural Not Quite Right (NQR) Roast Battle champ,” event organisers explained. Competing for the title will be four of KwaZulu-Natal’s rising comedy stars.

They are Akhil Maharaj, Liam Whitcher, Vincent Joseph, and Aidan Collier. “You’re in for a full night of comedy combat with the semi-finals, 3rd and 4th play-off, and the finals all held on the same night,” organisers said. The comedy showcase will be hosted by Bob Perfect, who will also be the referee.

He will be joined by Kamaney, Nabeel Peer, and Mo Vawda will be the NQR Roast Battle judges. The event will end with an after-party with two stalwarts of Durban’s party scene on the decks: DJ Nightvision and Jol Stransky. When: Today (December 14) from 7pm.

Where: Ace's Pizza & Bar, 22 Sutton Crescent Morningside, Durban. Cost: Presale tickets cost R60, as well as R80 at the door, They are available through the website: https://notquiterightcomedy.co.za/ Durban Family Picnic with Colour

If you and your loved ones are looking to add some vibrancy to your holiday festivities, then the “Durban Family Picnic with Colour” is the ideal place to be in the city this weekend. The family-friendly outdoor event is set to feature a range of activities, chief amongst them is the friendly colour battles that are set to take place at the picnic. For this reason, attendees are encouraged to wear a white t-shirt as colour powder will be provided, and included included in the ticket.

There will also be a range of activities for children to enjoy, such as giant slides, an adventure island, a foam pit machine, swimming pools, jumping castles and train rides. Meanwhile, animated stilt walkers are also expected to entertain attendees. When: Saturday December 16 from 10am.

Where: Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse, Avondale Road, Durban. Cost: Tickets cost between R130 - R150 and are available through Webtickets. The ‘BollyRave Festival Durban’ is set to have partygoers dancing the day and night away. Picture: Instagram. BollyRave Festival Durban

Let your hair down and get into the holiday spirit at this weekend’s “BollyRave Festival Durban” at Cuba Lounge BLK at the iconic Moses Mabhida stadium. The event is also co-hosted by media personality, event organiser and creative director “Lee Who”, whose real name is Leeaquadth Khan. The “BollyRave Festival Durban” is also set to feature an all new Dome Festival Stage Design as well as two dance floors, with a whopping 20 Djs rocking the decks, as well as three live acts.

Meanwhile, there will also be VIP lounges, food stalls and free undercover parking. No under 18s will be permitted entry. When: Saturday December 16 from 3pm.