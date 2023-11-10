Music lovers are spoilt for choice with several unmissable events in the Mother City

From soulful piano tunes to a rocking tribute and the groovy vibes of deep house, this is your inside scoop on the city's vibrant music scene. Rocco de Villiers in Concert at The Drama Factory

Music has an incredible power to touch nearly everyone's heart and for those who enjoy classical melodies, particularly the kind where the magic happens through piano keys, then you're in for a treat at the Drama Factory. Celebrated pianist Rocco de Villiers, who is a pianist, producer, composer, musical director and cocktail connoisseur, is set to blow audiences away with his mesmerizing compositions. Each of them is accompanied by touching and often amusing stories. De Villiers spent decades refining a distinctive style and genre of piano music, seamlessly blending popular tunes with cinematic elements, all firmly grounded in tradition.

His concert offers a fascinating glimpse into the multifaceted realm of piano music, pianists and the vivid imagination of a "different" child who grew up in a small town on the platteland during the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. He previously told IOL that he not only plays music but tells a story at the same time. While not a writer, he's comfortable discussing his life and upbringing on a farm. Hence, his distinctive style soon caught the spotlight, leading to solo performances. Tickets cost R200. The concert for November 11 is at 7.30pm and on November 12 is at 4pm. Bookings can be made at www.thedramafactory.co.za or contact 073 215 2290.

A Night of Rolling Stones Music – Gimme Shelter Band Unplugged at The Drama Factory The show features well-known musicians Jake Gunn, Ruben Gerryts, Lenny Miskin and Wouter Reyneke. Picture: Supplied The Rolling Stones have been rocking our world for ages and are probably the coolest band ever! Now, four Cape Town musicians – Jake Gunn, Ruben Gerryts, Lenny Miskin, and Wouter Reyneke – are on a mission to pay their own tribute to the rock ‘n’ roll legends.

They've been tearing up stages all over the Western Cape, and it's a wild ride you don't want to miss. Get ready to groove to the classics like “Jumpin' Jack Flash”, “Honky Tonk Woman” and “Wild Horses”. Be warned, they might also surprise you with a few hidden gems. Tickets for the November 16 show costs R200, with performances at 7.30pm. Bookings can be made at www.thedramafactory.co.za or contact 073 215 2290.

Ladies Night in Hanover Park Ladies, it's time to take a break from your hectic routines and enjoy a fabulous night out. Get ready to bring the sparkle and round up your girl squad because Hanover Street at GrandWest is where the party's at on Friday, November 10.

Join a night of pure indulgence featuring the electrifying Clint L along with the talented Krazy, Robbie Savage, Jaryd Busch and the sensational Naz Titus. It's your chance to let loose, hit the dance floor and create unforgettable memories with your besties. Tickets for the event cost R100 but ladies get free entry until 10pm. The show starts at 9pm and continues until 3am. Music line up for Ladies Night. Picture: Supplied Sun Set Sundays

Sundays are meant for fun! That's why OJ Event Gear is thrilled to introduce “Sun Set Sundays” in Strand, Cape Town. It's the perfect place to unwind and relish some great music and delicious food, Tshisa Nyama. And for all you sports fanatics, there’s something special set up just for you. Cheslyn Hanekom also known as DJ Chizzy, who kickstarted his DJ career at Social Therapy with DJ Dean of the house music guru, will be playing. He's excited to share that their event welcomes everyone, and the energy is simply unmatched.

“The vibe here is something else, and we're all about the music – think deep house, afro house and, of course, the South African crowd-pleaser, amapiano,” says Hanekom. He says their aim is to bring awareness of the deep house genre in our local areas in and around Cape Town. Be there on November 12 at Busy Corner Tshisa Nyama, 20 Simon Street Nomzamo, Strand. Tickets cost R30 before 7pm and R50 thereafter.