Musical talent celebrated in 52nd Youth Classical Concert

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra in partnership with the Artscape is shining a light in young talent in the 52nd Youth Classical Concert. The aim of the event is to celebrate the achievements of young classical musicians. Ten extraordinarily talented classical music instrumentalists, singers and a saxophone quartet will showcase their prowess at this year’s concert.

The event also offers accomplished young musicians the opportunity of playing with a symphony orchestra on a professional concert stage. The youth celebrated on the evening, range from 15 to 21 years old and will perform work by Chaminade, Saint-Saens, Creston, Prokofiev, Crusell, Verdi, Ravel and Bill Holcombe. The appeal of the works presented, as well as good variety in the overall programme content, played an important part in the final selection of these musicians.

The group of musicians to participate in the event an will perform alongside the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, include Esihle Mtethwa on flute, Kyrah Adams on marimba, Daniel Hutton on clarinet as well as Bayanda Mthetho and Christof Joubert on piano, Gilah Kellner and Emma Steenkamp play the violin. The vocalists are Tenor Jason September, Sopranos Chloe Loggenberg and Sasha Damons. The Hugo Lambrechts Saxophone Quartet members are: Keon Müller on soprano saxophone, James Cilliers on alto, Kian Goliath on tenor and Michael de Goede on baritone.

Jacobus de Jager will be conducting the orchestra and in preparation of the concert the musicians will receive individual, comprehensive sessions with him and the CPO. In 2017, Kobus was a soloist on piano at the 46th annual event and is the most recent winner of the South African Conductors’ Competition. The musicians are currently studying at the SA College of Music at the University of Cape Town, Stellenbosch University, Hugo Lambrechts Music Centre.

The concert is 90 minutes long, including a 30 minute interval. Ticket prices: Adults R100, Students, Scholars and Pensioners R50. Book through Computicket, Artscape Dial-a-Seat 021 421 7695 or purchase your seats via Artscape website www.artscape.co.za

Media personality Rodney Brown is turning 50 and is raising funds for various charities of choice in Cape Town. The Old School event boasts the cream of the crop DJs including DJ Portia, Tyrone Paulsen, DJ Willy, Joker, Denver Appolus, Jade Scholtz and Rory. The theme is 80’s Old School Denim and Bling. A portion of the proceeds will go to the medical bills of celebrity chef Fatima Sydow.

Where: Rocklands High School Hall, Mitchells Plain. When: September 1 at 7pm. Cost: R120.

“Silhouette” “Silhouette” is a showcase of the talent, beauty and passion of the Starlight Studio dancers.

Every dancer from the sweetest six year old right through to the entrancing seniors will take to the stage to amaze and entertain. It’s bound to be a glittering affair as the dancers showcase their moves, you’re sure to get a few toe tapping moments yourself. Where: The Masque, Muizenberg.

When: September 8 -10. Cost: R110 via Quicket. Vida Fantabisher, Kat Gilardi and Manila Von Teez . Picture:Supplied ThursGAY Nights

The girls are back for another round of drag performances at the much anticipated ThursGAY Nights show. After a three year hiatus, the event returns for a full time come back to the LGBTQIA+ calendar. After testing the waters in June this year, and multiple requests later, organisers PJ Smith and Barry Reid confirm ThursGAY Nights are back!

Held on the first Thursday of every month, it promises to be a showcase of note with an array of colour and flamboyance. Zer021 in District 6 will once again play host to ThursGAY Nights and seasoned queens, Vida Fantabisher, Kat Gilardi and Manila Von Teez will be providing the entertainment. Where: Zer021, District Six.

When: September 7 at 9pm. Cost: R50. Pay at the door. DJ Portia. Spring Lovin’

Seasonal Lovin’ Events presents Spring Lovin’. The event aims to bring a spring time party experience to patrons with an amazing line up of DJs including TRAVISS Michaels, Dj Boogaloo, Dj NA33M, DJ Portia, Kimmy C. Dr Jules, SA Redbull Freestyle champion DJ Gremlin, Fiegaro, Jermaine SA, Bubu, Celeste Mitchell, Dj Mickz, Clint Supreme and Luda Ash. With live performances by Mr Heinz CPT and Da Faith. The event will be lit with a massive stage, top sound, bar specials, spring themed, good food and drinks. Organiser Naeem Hussain said: “Following our previous events such as Autumn Lovin’ and Winter Lovin’, patrons can expect a bigger and better event as we aim to improve.

“This lifestyle event allows patrons to experience a full on South African jol, you’ll feel it when you experience the Seasonal Lovin’ events, its a lifestyle.” Where: Premium Sports Bar, Westridge. When: September 2 at 3pm.