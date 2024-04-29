Mzansi actors celebrate each other in streaming giant’s 30 years of democracy campaign

Mzansi actors have penned tear-jerking letters to their fellow industry peers whom they have gathered inspiration from over the years. This comes as Netflix celebrates its “30 Years of Entertainment Voices” campaign, as part of the ongoing three decades of democracy celebrations in South Africa.

Included in the campaign are “Heart of the Hunter” actress Masasa Mbangeni, “Savage Beauty” actor Dumisani Mbebe, “Blood And Water” cast members Sello Maake KaNcube, Arno Greeff and Dillon Windvogel, “Fatal Seduction” star Ngele Ramulondi and “The Kandasamys” movie star Jailoshini Naidoo among others A-listers. In her letter to Ethiopian-born actress, Pamela Nomvete, Mbangeni wrote: “Your portrayal of strong, confident, determined and driven black women on South African television and theatre has left an indelible mark on my heart and mind.” She added that Nomvete’s resilience and courage had served as a beacon of hope, “inspiring us to continue the fight for justice, equality.

“Thank you Pamela, for being a guiding light in my life and in the lives of so many others.” Masasa Mbangeni letter to Pamela Nomvete. Picture: Instagram. Meanwhile, KaNcube dedicated his letter to legendary thespian and actor, John Kani. “As a young aspirant actor in my late teen years, charting my path after I had seen many of Bra Gib’s plays, I came across a trio of Athol Fugard’s plays in which there were the two he created with you and Winston Ntshona.

“I was immensely inspired by the two plays. ‘The Island’ would form a template in style and content I would use to write my first play. “Seeing you in your seminal work at The Market Theatre of August Strindberg’s Miss Julie, Othello and Henrik Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler made me to strive to follow in your footsteps,” the veteran actor and playwright wrote. Sello Maake kaNcube dedicated his letter to legendary thespian and actor, John Kani. Picture: Instagram In addition, Mbebe sang actress, Kgomotso Christopher’s praises.

“I wanted to take a moment to express my deepest admiration for your extraordinary talent, resilience and longevity in the film and television industry,” the award winning actor penned. He added that Christopher’s performances had captivated audiences and inspired countless individuals, including himself. “Your resilience in the face of challenges is incredibly inspiring. Despite the ups and downs of the industry, you have continued to push boundaries and deft expectations, demonstrating a tenacity that is both admirable and humbling.