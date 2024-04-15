Mzansi cappella group, The Joy, on a roll after opening for Doja Cat at Coachella

The Joy has been on a high since their performance on Sunday, March 14, at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, USA. The male cappella group made up of Pastor (Ntokozo Bright Magcaba), Duzie (Melokuhle Mkhungo), Guduza (Sphelele Hlophe), Sthombe (Phelelani Sithole) and Marcus (Sanele Ngcobo), were the opening act for award-winning superstar, Doja Cat, who later upstaged her 2022 Coachella performance.

The “Paint The Town Red” music artist hand-picked the choir after they collaborated with her on two recently released singles, “Acknowledge Me” and “Shutcho”, which was re-imagined to incorporate lyrics in Zulu. Doja Cat’s arty set included backup dancers, lasers, flames and wild visuals. The rapper started off her set with “Acknowledge Me” and transitioned to “Shutcho” led by the The Joy. Watch snippets of the performance here:

Some of the song include “Uhlenge”, “Amaqatha Amancane”, “Mama ka Nomthandazo” and “Bayang’khetela”. The group, which hails from Hammarsdale, KZN, have been together since they where teenagers. According to a press statement they met at school choir practice.

They all turned up earlier than everyone else to practice and started spontaneously jamming a new song into existence. “In that moment came the realization that something beyond their collective understanding seemed to happen when they alighted upon the same song,” read the statement. Award-winning artists Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson are fans with Hudson calling them “my favourite group” and inviting them onto her talk show.