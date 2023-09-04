Mzansi crowns the Top 10 ‘Idols SA’ season 19 contestants

Competition is getting tough on “Idols SA” season 19 as the show’s Top 10 have been announced. And the tension is growing strong as the final few weeks of the popular reality music show draws to an end.

This season’s talent have been bringing their A-game and viewers have selected their favourites. The five ladies and five gents making up the Top 10 are: Nkosi, Lungile, Faith, Sena, Niikiey, Envic, Princess, Thabo, Lungelo, and Thando. Sadly, this marks the end of the “Idols SA” journey for Neve and Sipho. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idols South Africa (@idolssa) The top 10 also each take home an impressive prize including R5 000 from Mzansi Magic, a Huawei Nova 11 smartphone and a Huawei GT3 SE smart watch, a R2 000 beauty hamper from L’Oreal and R5 000 worth of fashion vouchers from Truworths.

Saturday night’s “Idols SA” performances were under the theme of “New kids on the block”, which saw them perform the hottest hits from the newest artists. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idols South Africa (@idolssa) Nkosi kicked off the top 10 show with Ami Faku’s “Ubuhle Bakho”, impressing the judges. Somizi Mhlongo said: “You are a very simple guy, but you have proven that simplicity can be very effective.”

Next was Lungile, who took on the Soa Mattrix hit “Mina Nawe”. Mhlongo and JR Bogopa had mixed feedback about the performance but Thembi Seete called it a “beautiful performance”. Faith sang Murumba Pitch and Omit ST’s “Imvula”. The judges praised his “stage presence” and “charisma”, with Bogopa saying: “There’s very little you have to do to get me to watch you and become a fan of who you are.” Next to take the stage was Sena, who performed Mthunzi’s “Ngibambe La”, earning praise from all judges.

Mhlongo said: “You are flawless. You do your vocal gymnastics so effortlessly.” Niikiey took on Nomfundo Moh’s hit “Umona”, which left all three judges impressed. Seete said: “The magic I felt was because of how you moved your crowd.”

Envic sang Coco Jones’ “ICU”, to praise from the panel. Bogopa said: “It’s a pleasure to watch you. When I see someone who loves music as much as I do, I become a big fan of who they are. I’m a big fan of yours.” Next was Princess, who performed “Monalisa” by Lojay. While Mhlongo advised her to use the stage more, he said: “You have such versatility. You just make what you’re singing seem like your forte, that’s how good you are.”

Thabo took on Aubrey Qwana’s “Molo”, bringing the audience to their feet. The judges enjoyed his performance, with Seete saying: “What surprised me the most was how comfortable you are. You used the stage, and you held it down!” Performing next was Lungelo, who sang Aymos and Ami Faku’s “Fatela”. Bogopa said: “That was straight to the point. You came, you hit the stage, delivered and made your point clear.”

Wrapping up the show was Thando with a rendition of Lady Amar’s “Hamba Juba”, to mixed reactions from the judges. Mhlongi said: “Yes, it’s a competition and you’re trying to show vocal gymnastics, but it didn’t go as well as I would have loved it to.” This Saturday, one more hopeful will be eliminated in the countdown to the winner.