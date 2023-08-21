TV enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the next big show. The options are endless, of course, but the feeling of anticipation never grows old. Yes, we may become picky about the shows we watch while also nitpicking over shortcomings, but that is par for the course. Since this is Women’s Month, I thought I would flag “Angel City”, a 3-part documentary series on M-Net.

It centres on a competitive professional women’s soccer team in Los Angeles and it takes viewers behind the scenes of their world at the Angel City Football Club (ACFC). Talk about being backed by bigwigs. The team was founded in 2020 by Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman, venture capitalist Kara Nortman and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman. Their vision was unified as was their resolve to re-establish ACFC and to turn them into a force of nature in the sporting world.

Aside from making history as the largest female-owned majority group in professional sports, with 14 former US Women’s National Team players as investors, too, the series offers a candid look at the passion and grit that went into the inaugural season in 2022. Natalie Portman. It looks at the hard work, sweat and tears – not to mention challenges and unexpected injuries – of the athletes and coaches. Aside from keeping their eye on scoring wins, there is also the added pressure to drive foot traffic to the stadium and to turn a profit.

As with any business venture, there are ups and downs. And the founders have to navigate the tricky road of wins and losses. But they are game for it all and put their best foot forward to score on several fronts. Throughout the series, viewers will get to view candid interviews with the co-founders, ACFC team members, the coaching staff as well as other high-profile investors including Billie Jean King, Serena Williams, Becky G, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, Mia Hamm and America Ferrera.