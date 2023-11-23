New local series ‘Classified’ delves into the enticing international realm of espionage and subterfuge

The creative minds behind the acclaimed Netflix hit series “Queen Sono” presents a gripping new teen espionage drama, “Classified.” The eight-episode series is set to premiere exclusively on the streaming platform in South Africa and on the African continent next week (November 30th).

The show promises viewers a captivating exploration of the world’s 1%, as well as the enticing international realm of espionage and subterfuge. "Classified" follows the riveting journey of 15-year-old Ella Gardner, portrayed by the talented Imani Pullum, who is acclaimed for her roles in "Emancipation" and "The Orville". Ella, a student at a public school in Oakland, California in the US, finds herself at the centre of a violent protest.

This leads to her arrest and the looming threat of serious jail time. In a twist of fate, Ella manages to avoid incarceration but in order to do so, she must leave her familiar surroundings in California behind. So to complete her schooling, she travels to Johannesburg to live with her South African family.

But as the teenager adjusts to this new reality, her world is turned upside down yet again - presenting a compelling narrative of self-discovery and intrigue. "Classified" is produced by Diprente, the Johannesburg-based production company behind the success of "Queen Sono," which stars acclaimed actress Pearl Thusi. This drama series, centres around a highly trained South African spy who takes on dangerous missions while facing changing relationships in her personal life, It was Netflix's first Original Series from Africa.

And in collaboration with the renowned US company Skybound Entertainment, Diprente is also recognised for global hits such as "Invincible" and "The Walking Dead" franchise. Meanwhile, for "Classified", Kagiso Lediga - the show’s creator and showrunner - shared directing duties with Tebogo Malope, who recently helmed the award-winning documentary ‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story.’ The pair also contributed to the success of "Queen Sono" and as a visionary creator and showrunner, Lediga expressed his enthusiasm for bringing "Classified" to life. "This project allowed us to explore the complex world of espionage through the eyes of a teenage protagonist, offering a fresh perspective on the genre,” he explained.

“The collaboration with an exceptional cast and crew has truly brought this vision to fruition." Meanwhile, Pullum, the actress behind the protagonist Ella Gardner, shared her shooting experience and insights into her character, expressing the transformative nature of the series. "Portraying Ella was a unique and challenging experience that allowed me to delve into a character undergoing a profound transformation,” she said.

“The series is a roller-coaster of emotions, and I believe viewers will be captivated by the suspense and drama that 'Classified' has to offer." The series also features an exciting new crop of talented young actors alongside notable international and local veterans. They include the likes of Christine Horn from “Snowfall” and “BMF”; Sule Rimi, who starred in “Andor” and “Manhunt”, Abena Ayivor from “Black Earth Rising” and “A United Kingdom” and Nat Ramabulana, who featured in “Fatal Seduction” and “Warrior”.