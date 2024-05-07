New South African thriller, 'Face Deep' to keep viewers on the edge of their seats

Internationally recognised South African thriller, “Face Deep,” which is due to be released in cinemas later this month, promises to deliver a gripping story that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The movie, which was directed by visionary filmmaker Vuyani Bila and produced by Mathabo Bila, is set to take viewers on a journey into the lives of its characters.

This includes Luna, portrayed by Lerato Walaza, whose idyllic life with her partner Noah, played by Phillip “Tipo” Tindisa, takes a dramatic turn when his long-lost daughter, Bonnie, portrayed by Mohau Sonny, reappears. As buried secrets resurface and tensions escalate, Luna finds herself confronting her past in a desperate bid to protect her secrets. Speaking about the project, Vuyani explained: “Through stunning visuals and gripping storytelling, we are excited for viewers to experience our latest work on the big screens."

He emphasised the dedication and talent that went into bringing this story to life, highlighting the collaboration with some of the best talent in the country. “We are also grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the two biggest cinemas in the country, Ster Kinekor and Nu Metro, in telling uniquely South African stories that we can take to the world.” But "Face Deep" isn't just making waves at home. It's already made a name for itself on the international stage, having won the Best International Feature Film at the Cuckoo International Film Festival in India.

The movie has also received nominations at prestigious film awards like the Liverpool Indie Awards, the Luminax International Film Festival 2024 and the Denver Monthly Film Awards. “The nominations we've received are a tremendous honour and a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in bringing this story to life," Vuyani said. Watch the trailer below: