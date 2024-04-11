Newcomer artists Elliie and Reed join forces to release, ‘Come Back’

New artists on the block Elliie and Reed have joined forces to release a new single titled, “Come Back”. The laid-back track delves into the yearning for a significant other.

The song's lyrics express a deep sense of sadness and longing, encapsulating the inner turmoil that comes with missing someone profoundly even when time has passed. “Whether the couple is still together or not, there's a strong sense of connection that lingers, hinting at an unbreakable bond that transcends distance or circumstance,” read a media statement. It’s a passionate plea for peace, for the other person to come back and fan the flame of love again.

Listen below: “Through the melody and evocative lyrics, ‘Come Back’ encapsulates the universal experience of longing for a lost love and the enduring belief in the possibility of reunion.” Joburg-born Elliie is a self-taught musician. Her passion and love for music grew with her since the age of nine. She took it up a notch during her years at varsity.