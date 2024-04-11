Newcomer artists Elliie and Reed join forces to release, ‘Come Back’

New artists on the block Elliie and Reed have joined forces to release a new single titled, “Come Back”.
The laid-back track delves into the yearning for a significant other.
The song's lyrics express a deep sense of sadness and longing, encapsulating the inner turmoil that comes with missing someone profoundly even when time has passed.
“Whether the couple is still together or not, there's a strong sense of connection that lingers, hinting at an unbreakable bond that transcends distance or circumstance,” read a media statement.
It’s a passionate plea for peace, for the other person to come back and fan the flame of love again.
Listen below:
“Through the melody and evocative lyrics, ‘Come Back’ encapsulates the universal experience of longing for a lost love and the enduring belief in the possibility of reunion.”
Joburg-born Elliie is a self-taught musician. Her passion and love for music grew with her since the age of nine. She took it up a notch during her years at varsity.
Meanwhile, singer, songwriter and producer, Reed (real name Lethabo Samukele Mhlanga-Mofokeng), comes from a musical family.
At the age of 10, his adventure started when it was realised that he could play the piano and create songs that made sense.
Reed has previously worked with the likes of producer and DJ Stixx (Samuel Seloane) to release their joint amapiano single, “Uhuru”, an affirmation for the love of one’s life.