Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

North West announces debut album 'Elementary School Dropout’

North West. Picture: INSTAGRAM.

North West. Picture: INSTAGRAM.

Published 2h ago

Share

Ten-year-old North West has announced that she is dropping her debut album, "Elementary School Dropout."

The youngster shared the news at Kanye “Ye” West’s “Vultures 2” listening party in Phoenix, Arizona, recently.

As North, who is also Kim Kardashian’s daughter, follows in the footsteps of her rapper father, her album is also set to be an ode to his critically claimed debut studio album, “College Dropout.”

“Hi, it's Northie, and I've been working on an album. And it's called ‘Elementary School Dropout’," she said at the event.

While this will be the child star’s first album, earlier this year she featured on Ye’s “Vultures 1”.

The song, “Talking/Once Again” which also includes Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign, took North to new heights as her first official foray into music went viral on social media.

She also made history with this debut collaboration as it reached Spotify’s Top 50 Global Chart, making North the youngest artist to achieve such a milestone.

And while many fans are excited about the child star’s debut album, others are concerned about exposing the youngster to the music world at such a young age.

The perils of being a child star are well-documented, with numerous examples throughout the years highlighting the challenges and pressures that accompany early stardom.

Social media reactions to North’s upcoming debut album has since received mixed reactions.

@prettygirlxclub wrote on X: “As long as you’re rich and famous, you can do whatever you want.”

But @BowTiedPassport disagreed with the hype and added: “We’ve heard her music. She should really finish elementary school.”

@alphamen111 posted: “With the announcement of 'Elementary School Dropout,' North West is taking the first step towards establishing her own identity in the world of music.

“The album title is a clear indication of her determination to break free from the expectations and carve her own path.”

@SupercarAve also commented: “I'm proud of you, North. The most talented of them all. I knew you will follow the path of your Dad.”

Related Topics:

United StatesMusicLive ConcertsViralInternationalPop cultureInfluencerCelebrity Beauty