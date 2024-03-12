North West announces debut album 'Elementary School Dropout’

Ten-year-old North West has announced that she is dropping her debut album, "Elementary School Dropout." The youngster shared the news at Kanye “Ye” West’s “Vultures 2” listening party in Phoenix, Arizona, recently.

As North, who is also Kim Kardashian’s daughter, follows in the footsteps of her rapper father, her album is also set to be an ode to his critically claimed debut studio album, “College Dropout.” “Hi, it's Northie, and I've been working on an album. And it's called ‘Elementary School Dropout’," she said at the event. North West announces she’s working on her debut album titled ‘Elementary School Dropout’ pic.twitter.com/lsq4dauMRL — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 11, 2024 While this will be the child star’s first album, earlier this year she featured on Ye’s “Vultures 1”.

The song, “Talking/Once Again” which also includes Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign, took North to new heights as her first official foray into music went viral on social media. She also made history with this debut collaboration as it reached Spotify’s Top 50 Global Chart, making North the youngest artist to achieve such a milestone. And while many fans are excited about the child star’s debut album, others are concerned about exposing the youngster to the music world at such a young age.

The perils of being a child star are well-documented, with numerous examples throughout the years highlighting the challenges and pressures that accompany early stardom. Social media reactions to North’s upcoming debut album has since received mixed reactions. @prettygirlxclub wrote on X: “As long as you’re rich and famous, you can do whatever you want.”

as long as you’re rich and famous, you can do whatever you want pic.twitter.com/v5Sc7pQSr2 — that girl. (@prettygirlxclub) March 11, 2024 But @BowTiedPassport disagreed with the hype and added: “We’ve heard her music. She should really finish elementary school.” @alphamen111 posted: “With the announcement of 'Elementary School Dropout,' North West is taking the first step towards establishing her own identity in the world of music. “The album title is a clear indication of her determination to break free from the expectations and carve her own path.”