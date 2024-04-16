Ntsiki Mazwai explains why she chose not to have children

Controversial activist and poet Ntsiki Mazwai recently took to X to share the reason behind her not having kids. Mazwai, who is the sister of legendary South African singer Thandiswa Mazwai, wrote, “Yazi one of the reasons I don’t have a child is because I don’t have a mother ... you need a mom to help raise your children.

“I was always VERY aware of this ... so I avoided that struggle. First men will abandon you then no mom??? Iyhu! I wouldn’t have coped.” Yazi one of the reasons I don’t have a child is because I don’t have a mother…..you need a mom to help raise your children.



First men will abandon you then no mom??? Iyhu! I wouldn’t have coped — NtsikiMazwaiMedia (@ntsikimazwai) April 15, 2024 Like many of Mazwai’s posts, this sparked a debate on social media. X users had mixed reactions to her explanation. @RefilweMochoari commented: “You really saved yourself, sis. I have three fatherless kids and no mom. It’s difficult. There is no break. It’s work, kids and I still have to show up.”