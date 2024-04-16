Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Ntsiki Mazwai explains why she chose not to have children

Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

Controversial activist and poet Ntsiki Mazwai recently took to X to share the reason behind her not having kids.

Mazwai, who is the sister of legendary South African singer Thandiswa Mazwai, wrote, “Yazi one of the reasons I don’t have a child is because I don’t have a mother ... you need a mom to help raise your children.

“I was always VERY aware of this ... so I avoided that struggle. First men will abandon you then no mom??? Iyhu! I wouldn’t have coped.”

Like many of Mazwai’s posts, this sparked a debate on social media. X users had mixed reactions to her explanation.

@RefilweMochoari commented: “You really saved yourself, sis. I have three fatherless kids and no mom. It’s difficult. There is no break. It’s work, kids and I still have to show up.”

@yeyeye_gugu wrote: “This was my reason, but i decided im not gonna let my situation strip me of the joy of being a mom. 🤍”

@IYamacusi shared: “True. It's not easy having a child without a mother ... talking from experience. As you raise a child there are many situations that remind you that you don't have a mother. It's not easy but you struggle through it.”

Related Topics:

EntertainmentArtistsTwittermedia personalityCelebrity Gossip