‘Oppenheimer’ cleans up at the Oscars with seven wins, including Best Picture

By Dawn Chmielewski
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures dominated Sunday's Academy Awards, propelled by the historical drama "Oppenheimer", which won seven Oscars, including Best Picture.
The film about the father of the atomic bomb claimed wins in several major categories, including the Best Director Oscar for Christopher Nolan, lead actor for Cillian Murphy and supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr.
"The Holdovers", a film from Universal's Focus Features about a strict teacher in a New England boarding school who is forced to supervise students unable to return home for Christmas, won for best supporting actress, Da'Vine Joy Randolph.
Disney's Searchlight division scored five Oscars. Four of them went to "Poor Things", the re-imagining of the Frankenstein story, which earned a best actress honour for Emma Stone.
Searchlight also received an Oscar for documentary short film, "The Last Repair Shop".
Netflix received a single award, for director Wes Anderson's 39-minute live action short, "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar".
Apple was shut out of Sunday's winners. It released best picture nominee "Killers of the Flower Moon", which depicts the murders of members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma in the 1920s.
Below is a complete list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards:
Best Picture: "Oppenheimer"
Best Actor: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
Best Actress: Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
Best Director: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “American Fiction”
Best Original Screenplay: “Anatomy of a Fall”
Best Animated Feature Film: "The Boy and the Heron"
Best Animated Short: “War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
Best International Feature: “The Zone of Interest”, United Kingdom
Best Documentary Feature: “20 Days in Mariupol”
Best Documentary Short: “The Last Repair Shop”
Best Original Score: "Oppenheimer"
Best Original Song: “What Was I Made For?”, “Barbie"
Best Sound: “The Zone of Interest”
Best Production Design: “Poor Things”
Best Live Action Short: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Best Cinematography: “Oppenheimer”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “Poor Things”
Best Costume Design: “Poor Things”
Best Visual Effects: "Godzilla Minus One"
Best Film Editing: “Oppenheimer”