‘Oppenheimer’ cleans up at the Oscars with seven wins, including Best Picture

Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures dominated Sunday's Academy Awards, propelled by the historical drama "Oppenheimer" , which won seven Oscars, including Best Picture.

The film about the father of the atomic bomb claimed wins in several major categories, including the Best Director Oscar for Christopher Nolan, lead actor for Cillian Murphy and supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr.

"The Holdovers", a film from Universal's Focus Features about a strict teacher in a New England boarding school who is forced to supervise students unable to return home for Christmas, won for best supporting actress, Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for "The Holdovers" during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Disney's Searchlight division scored five Oscars. Four of them went to "Poor Things", the re-imagining of the Frankenstein story, which earned a best actress honour for Emma Stone.