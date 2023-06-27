Pabi Cooper and Uncle Waffles dazzle at the BET Awards

It’s true when they say whether you do good or bad, people will always talk. Amapiano artists Uncle Waffles and Papi Cooper were both nominated at the BET Awards for Best New International Act.

They were up against Aya Nakamura (France), Ayra Starr (Nigeria), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Central Cee (UK), Ella Mai (UK), L7nnon (Brazil), Stormzy (UK), Tiakola (France) as well as South Africa’s very own K.O. Cooper and Waffles’ nominations proved South Africans can be the biggest haters. They turned against Waffles when they found out that she’s originally from eSwatini, and when the girls didn’t win, they rejoiced. None of the haters said anything about the other nominees losing to Burna Boy, they were just happy that neither Cooper nor Waffles got the award.

Nonetheless, the girls walked that BET pink carpet and slayed. Cooper wore a pink princess gown by Willet Designs Couture, the designer responsible for Miss South Africa gowns. Toosii 💫 pic.twitter.com/u7jGX766Tv — BET AWARDS NOMINEE 💫 (@cooper_pabi) June 26, 2023 Representing eSwatini, Waffles dazzled in a crystal encrusted gown by Ryan Keys. “Getting to be part of this was a true blessing, I’m so grateful. And to my riders, my breakfast club, I love you guys so much! Thank you for all your support. My KK family, to continuing to be the impossible,” the Tanzania hitmaker wrote on Instagram.

Uncle Waffles is stunning 😍 her smile 🥺🥺🫶#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/agI8oSe6gd — Pontsho Malatji (@pontsho_mp) June 26, 2023 And while the haters continue to make noise, the fact is, Copper and Waffles’ nominations will open more doors for them. Attending the BETs was even the best move because they rubbed shoulders with global stars, who will probably put them on. So, they may have not won the award, but being recognised on such a big stage is a win on its own. May they can continue to slay and give haters something to talk about.