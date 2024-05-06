Pam Andrews reveals why she stepped away from acting

Seasoned South African actress, Pam Andrews has taken to social media to open up about her decision to give up acting. The 39-year-old, whose industry breakthrough came back in 2001 on the reality TV singing competition, “Coca-Cola Popstars”, has also starred in “Backstage” as well as on “Rhythm City”, “Tshisa” and “Triomf.”

She is yet to return to the screen and is currently living in London in the UK with her son, CJ. In a recent Tik Tok video, Andrews spoke about her mental health struggles which stemmed from childhood trauma. “I started going to group therapy because I’ve got stuff going on with me, some trauma that happened that disrupts my life and I’ve had to give up so many things because of it.”

“For example, the hardest thing I had to give up was being an actress, though I’ve tried many times to get into that space again. As soon as I try, I completely struggle with my hormones, emotionally, I stress out so much … I just start panicking and my depression and anxiety go all crazy,” she said in the video. ♬ original sound - Mobie @mobie888 Pam Andrews talks about starting group therapy and why she gave up acting. #pamandrews Andrews’ fans have since taken to the video’s comments section to provide the actress with words of encouragement. This included @Fana_M who wrote: “Pmdd is not talked about often enough, you’re not alone. I know it takes a lot and it’s exhausting but you’ll be good 🤗”