Pearl Thusi has left Mzansi in stitches after sharing her daughter’s cute grocery list

Media personality Pearl Thusi shared a cute handwritten grocery list, created by her youngest daughter, Okuhle Konke. The list had 11 items that she noted as essentials for her nanny to buy at the grocery store.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) Thusi captioned the post: “A grocery list by @okuhle.konke 🤍 What did she forget on the list?” The 8-year-old’s list included some “Rashen & Sosigis” which means to read Russian sausages, which had followers all invested in her list of items. The proud mom’s post quickly gained thousands of reactions from industry mates who joined in on the fun and added their own funny items to the list.

dumantando wrote: “RASHEN & SOSIGIS finished me😭” amandadupont wrote: “Yoh don’t see Okuhle wena 😌 this list understandable. Maybe dussy bin plestiks, kheri poudah?” djzinhle wrote: “Friend. Where do y’all buy Rashen-sosigis?!😂”

phumzi_makwela wrote: “As a teacher, I am super impressed by her use of phonics to write these words! 😍😍👏👏” _nakhilee.m wrote: “If you don’t get “gisas” then idk because He’s on the list😂🥺❤️“ Thusi added: “She was writing her nanny’s list for her. So this is actually for the nanny. 😂😂”

prunella_rates wrote: “Just told her you posted this. Says she forgot to add Sowp and Lowshin.🙏🏾” ypgjones wrote: “Am I the only one that doesn't know what gisas is?” pearlzzz_ wrote: “I get it… And I love how in tune she is with economics. Nice and short list sis ❤️👏🙌”