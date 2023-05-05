Independent Online
Friday, May 5, 2023

FILE: A visitor looks at a model of the Titanic on display during the ‘Titanic: The artifact exhibition’, in Geneva, Switzerland, October 9 2014. Over 200 carefully restored artefacts were on display. Picture: MARTIAL TREZZINI EPA

Published 4h ago

Put your general knowledge skills to the test with our weekly online trivia game! Join us every week for a series of questions covering a variety of topics from history, sports, geography, art, pop culture, and more. So grab your friends, grab a coffee, and let's see how smart you really are.

Brain-Busting Challenge

Friday May 5 2023

Questions:

1 Which Canadian actor who is best-known for his roles in “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure”, “The Matrix” trilogy and, more recently, the “John Wick” franchise, has a Hawaiian first name which means “the coldness”?

2 What colour does gold leaf appear if you hold it up to the light?

3 Which famous distillery can be found in Lynchburg, Tennessee?

4 Which Chinese dynasty lasted from 1368 to 1644?

5 What does the “E” stand for in the name of the US restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese?

6 What is the figure of speech that is used to describe a word that phonetically imitates, resembles, or suggests the sound that it describes? Bonus point for correct spelling!

7 In which city was the RSS Titanic built?

8 Which band of heroes accompanied Jason on his hunt for the Golden Fleece?

9 “Without Richard Parker I wouldn’t be alive to tell you my story” is a quote from which novel?

10 What type of building is the “Burj Al Arab” in Dubai?

a) Office block b) Luxury hotel c) Residential apartments d) Museum

11 The oil of which flower is often used in aromatherapy to improve sleep quality?

12 What is Anthropology the study of?

13 What does someone with “belonephobia” fear?

14 The English term “messiah” comes from the Hebrew word, “mashiach”. What is the literal meaning of this word?

15 In what year was the Wimbledon Championships first held?

16 Which abstract expressionist was known for using the “drip technique”?

17 According to Apollo astronauts, the Moon smells like what?

18 What is the name of the smallest country in South America?

19 What animal cannot stick out its tongue?

20 What did John Sutter start in 1848?

Answers:

1 Keanu Reeves

2 Green

3 The Jack Daniel Distillery

4 The Ming Dynasty

5 Entertainment

6 Onomatopoeia

7 Belfast, UK

8 The Argonauts

9 “Life of Pi”

10 b) Luxury hotel

11 Lavender

12 Humans (the science of humanity)

13 Needles

14 Anointed

15 1877 (July 9)

16 Jackson Pollock

17 Burnt gunpowder

18 Suriname

19 Crocodile

20 California gold rush

Source: Wikipedia

