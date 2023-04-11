Put your general knowledge skills to the test with our weekly online trivia game! Join us every week for a series of questions covering a variety of topics from history, sports, geography, art, pop culture, and more. So grab your friends, grab a coffee, and let's see how smart you really are. Brain-Busting Challenge

Monday April 11 2023 Questions: 1 Janus, the ancient Roman god of good beginnings, is pictured on early coins with two faces looking in opposite directions. What did the faces represent?

2 In 2021, $380 000 was paid for an NFT representing a video of the burning of an original artwork by what secretive British street artist who is known by a single name? 3 The Marquis of Queensbury Rules are the accepted code of rules for which sport? 4 Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic painting, “The Mona Lisa”, famously possesses what at the Louvre in Paris?

5 Who produced and directed the epic war film “Apocalypse Now”? 6 What is the name of the novel that inspired and laid the foundation for the film named above? 7 What species of bird can fly backwards?

8 Marlon Brando “could have been a contender” in what iconic 1954 crime drama? 9 What famous band started off as the Polka Tulk Blues Band? 10 Which river flows into the sea at New York?

11 According to legend, which strong sheep’s milk cheese was discovered in a cave in France in 1070? 12 Who was in the English goal when Diego Maradona’s infamous “hand of God” incident put England out of the 1986 World Cup? 13 What is the currency of Denmark called?

14 In what year did Tony Blair become British prime minister? 15 What do the six colours of the Olympic Rings represent? 16 What country is wider than the moon?

17 Under what name did American George Eastman patent his roll-film camera in 1888? 18 What was the name of the Russian nuclear submarine that ran aground in the Barents Sea in 2000, killing all 188 crew members on board? 19 By what name is the childhood disease rubella better known?

20 What element makes up 80% of the air we breathe? Bonus point – what is its symbol on the periodic table? Answers: 1 The future and the past

2 Bansky 3 Boxing 4 A mailbox – for all the love letters she receives

5 Francis Ford Coppola 6 “Heart of Darkness” by Joseph Conrad 7 Hummingbirds (they can also fly upside down)

8 “On the Waterfront” 9 Black Sabbath 10 The Hudson

11 Roquefort 12 Peter Shilton 13 Danish Krone (DKK)

14 May 2, 1997 15 The colours celebrate all the national flags of the world at the present time 16 Australia

17 Kodak 18 Kursk (K-141) 19 Measles