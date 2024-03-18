Relationships are put through the wringer as a blackmailer seeks justice in ‘Blood & Water’ season 4

Did we just watch the final season of “Blood & Water”? The ending of season 4 feels like the chapter has closed on this truly phenomenal teen drama series. While fans wait on tenterhooks for feedback from Netflix, let’s unpack the new six-part season.

Of course, Gambit Films don’t disappoint with the storyline and additions to the cast. After all, every season needs a shake-up. This season picks up from the aftermath of season three. Puleng (Ama Qamata) is still reeling from the trauma of being kidnapped, as is Sam (Leroy Siyafa). But they process their PTSD in different ways. Puleng drowns her pain while Sam disconnects from his girlfriend Fikile (Khosi Ngema).

Ama Qamata as Puleng Khumalo in “Blood & Water” season 4. Picture: Netflix Meanwhile, Chris (Arno Greeff) is still grappling with getting financially cut off from his parents and he has a new roommate - Karabo aka KB (Thobang Molaba). Wade (Dillon Windvogel) is still his endearing self despite his mother Nicole (Sandi Schultz) being relieved of her duties. She is replaced by Harold Grootboom (Tumisho Masha). As for Wendy (Natasha Thahane), the straight-A daughter of an MP, and head girl Tahira (Mekaila Mathys), they are concerned about a noticeable drop in their marks.

They are even more frustrated when a group of new students, who are not known for performing well, start acing their tests. There are a lot of upsets at Parkhurst College and it is compounded by the personal challenges of the best friends. Mekaila Mathys as Tahira Kahn in “Blood & Water” season 4. Picture: Netflix Wendy’s relationship with Chris is distracting her. Tahira is feeling pressured by her family to do them proud as the first one to go to college.

KB distracts from his family’s scandal, especially with his lawyer father behind bars, by dropping a hot new beat. Chris spots an opportunity and decides to become his manager. But their music plans hit a snag when the local gangster realises that KB used the beats from an old song of his without permission. As such, he pays KB and Chris a visit demanding a huge amount of money.

Puleng finds herself in a heap of trouble. She is being blackmailed by PoolBoy with a recording of her recent steamy encounter with Iván (André Lamoglia), a Brazilian exchange student. In looking into Gregory Dickinson, she is unaware that Fikile is also being blackmailed by the same person. But he has a history with Fikile and she wants to keep their past relationship buried.

As always, Wade helps Puleng in her investigation. While trying to be there for Puleng but also deal with the past, Fikile also finds herself torn between her two fathers. One is overly protective but her biological father Anthony Gabisa (Thapelo Mokoena) encourages her to follow her passion: swimming. Oh, and Chris’s love triangle with Lunga (Mpho Sibeko) and Wendy is exposed.

Aside from being at her wit's end with Puleng’s rebellious behaviour, Thandeka (Gail Mabalane) is struggling to make ends meet and keep her daughters safe. Thabang Molaba as Karabo 'KB' Molapo in “Blood & Water” season 4. Picture: Netflix The writers have done a phenomenal job with the script. Each character is etched with many layers. Aside from the challenges of being a teenager, they brave a cheating scandal, harassment and bullying. The tangled web of lies, intermingled with shame and desperation, results in several relationships being sorely tested.